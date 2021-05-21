newsbreak-logo
PACE PERFORMANCE RUSH SPRINT CARS TO BE PRESENTED BY TERRY BOWSER EXCAVATING AT SHARON IN 2021

Cover picture for the article(Hartford, OH)…The Pace Performance RUSH Sprint Cars are in their fourth season of competition this year. The Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine powered non-wing Sprint Car division will be presented by Terry Bowser Excavating at Sharon Speedway in 2021. The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprints will make their first of 11 appearances this Saturday night (May 22) competing for $800 to-win with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

