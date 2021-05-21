PACE PERFORMANCE RUSH SPRINT CARS TO BE PRESENTED BY TERRY BOWSER EXCAVATING AT SHARON IN 2021

MAY 11, 2021… This Saturday, May 15th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will rumble at Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA) for their third point race of the season. Promoted by Steve Faria, the open wheel card will also showcase the USAC Western States Midgets, point race will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. The Pit Gates will open at noon, The Front Gates open at 4:00pm, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.