Stockton, CA

Live events coming up in Stockton

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 1 day ago

(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stockton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MC7f_0a7CM8eu00

Franco Escamilla

Stockton, CA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 242 E Main St, Stockton, CA

Popular Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla will bring his PAYASO WORLD TOUR to the Bob Hope Theatre on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Franco Escamilla, comedian and standup performer, is well known as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4xTJ_0a7CM8eu00

A taste of Downtown Stockton

Stockton, CA

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

Come and join Ms. Tashante Team Treatment and Port City as we bring in a Finest

Marisela Tickets

Stockton, CA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 242 E Main St, Stockton, CA

Latin/Salsa Marisela is a Mexican-American singer often referred to as the "Latin Madonna." She recorded her first album back in 1984 and first hit the scene in the Mexican TV show, "Siempre en...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3GfP_0a7CM8eu00

Stagg Girls Varsity Soccer @ Chavez

Stockton, CA

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:45 AM

Address: 2929 Windflower Ln, Stockton, CA

The Chavez (Stockton, CA) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Stagg (Stockton, CA) on Monday, May 24 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Qfir_0a7CM8eu00

Utah & Arizona non-resident permit class

Stockton, CA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1640 N Broadway Ave, Stockton, CA

This 4 hour class gives you the training necessary to apply for both the Utah and Arizona non-resident CCW permits. These permits are available to California residents. Californians can carry in...

Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

