Toledo, OH

Toledo calendar: Events coming up

Toledo News Watch
 1 day ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Toledo area:

Downward Dog + Drinks benefitting Women Build

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Come join us for outdoor yoga benefitting Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity's Women Build.

Five Card Draw!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke - Toledo

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 42 S. Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604

A Spaghetti Western! Five Card DRAW!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke

Toledo - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 South Erie Street, Toledo, OH 43604

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Sunday Morning praise, Worship & Word @ Bibleway Temple Toledo

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 2335 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43620

Sunday Morning Praise, Worship & Word @ Bibleway Temple Toledo

Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 Paine Avenue, Toledo, OH 43605

Toledo's ultimate beer festival: pairing the best craft beers with bacon.

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

