Crestone, CO

Town of Crestone receives International Dark Sky designation

May 21, 2021
Center Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

CRESTONE — In recognition of its dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of quality lighting policies, dark sky education and citizen support, the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) announced Friday, May 21, that it has designated the Town of Crestone as an International Dark Sky Community. The Town is only the 31st designated International Dark Sky Community worldwide and the fourth in Colorado.

