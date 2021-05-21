West Palm Beach calendar: Events coming up

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Live events are lining up on the West Palm Beach calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Palm Beach area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

South Florida Natural Hair Expo (8th Annual - #PBCC2`1) PBC Curlfriends West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

We’re excited to celebrate with you again! We've curated a natural hair experience where we can celebrate our various natural hair textures

3rd Annual J.A.H Cultural Festival West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

J.A.H FEST is an annual Caribbean-American music festival celebrating Caribbean-American Heritage month.

Modern English: After The Snow Tour West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 518 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Modern English performing "After The Snow" in its entirety and more. Tickets for the original date will be honored.

Vinyasa en español (virtual o en el estudio) West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 480 Hibiscus Street, Suite 109, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

¡Permite que Eva guíe su práctica de Yoga en español! Esta es una práctica especial basada en donaciones ($10 mínimo)