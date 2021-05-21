What’s up Richmond: Local events calendar
(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 2201 Shields Lake Dr, Richmond, VA 23220
Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220
Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 2301 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Join us at one of the largest youth entrepreneur marketplaces in RVA!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 621 S. Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220
Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Honoring people and organizations that are committed to uplifting community, justice and are a part of the effort to amplify our voices.