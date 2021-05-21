newsbreak-logo
Richmond, VA

What's up Richmond: Local events calendar

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 1 day ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richmond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ1EX_0a7CLxBZ00

Checkpoint Challenges Maymont Grounds and Shields Lake

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2201 Shields Lake Dr, Richmond, VA 23220

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHBpU_0a7CLxBZ00

Latisha's House Foundation Annual Gala (Tickets On Sale Now)

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220

Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtuAY_0a7CLxBZ00

2021 Richmond Children's Business Fair

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 2301 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Join us at one of the largest youth entrepreneur marketplaces in RVA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F339C_0a7CLxBZ00

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 621 S. Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qrsT_0a7CLxBZ00

Community Root Awards

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

Honoring people and organizations that are committed to uplifting community, justice and are a part of the effort to amplify our voices.

