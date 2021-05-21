newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State agencies and Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up for Memorial Day weekend campaign

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with events and safety checkpoints throughout the state on Memorial Day Weekend. The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce...

wlos.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cars#Impaired Driving#Drink Driving#Drinking Alcohol#Wlos#The Wildlife Commission#State Agencies#Sobriety Checkpoints#Alcohol Related Incidents#Law Enforcement Officers#Impaired Operation#Safety Checkpoints#Traffic#Alcohol And Or Drugs#Highways#Public Awareness#Drive#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetyksgf.com

MSHP In Full Force For Memorial Day Weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) will be in full force for Memorial Day weekend. MSHP will be enforcing Operation C.A.R.E, also known as Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. Troopers will also focus their attention...
Public Safetystormlakeradio.com

Click It Or Ticket Campaign Happening Around Memorial Day

Iowa law enforcement will be conducting a “Click It Or Ticket” Campaign around the Memorial Day weekend. The campaign will run from May 24th through June 6th. Preliminary data shows there were five traffic fatalities on Iowa roadways over the Memorial Day weekend last year. There were nearly three-thousand traffic crashes in Iowa in May of 2020. Of those crashes, 167 individuals were injured because there were not wearing a seat belt.
Austin, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Highway enforcement increases for ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign as Memorial Day weekend approaches

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to travel safely as the month of May closes out and heads into the Memorial Day holiday. Starting Monday, May 24 through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will engage in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign encouraging people to wear their seat belt. They will also participate in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), seeking drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also keep an eye out for those not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Police Begin 'Click It Or Ticket' Campaign Through Memorial Day Weekend

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is stepping up its enforcement to remind motorists to "Click It or Ticket" from now through Memorial Day Weekend. Lt. Chris Byrne said law enforcement wants the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers. "'Click It Or Ticket' isn't about citations - it's about saving lives," explained Lt. Byrne. "Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent. Seat belts save lives every day, but they are only Continue Reading
Texas StateVictoria Advocate

This Memorial Day, don’t become a memory

During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend in Texas, there were a total of 360 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Those crashes killed 16 people and seriously injured another 34. All of these were 100% preventable crashes. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming...
LifestyleKTTS

Don’t Drink & Drive this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching. We would ask that YOU honor and celebrate our brave, fallen, servicemen and women safely and respectfully this year. Unfortunately, each year there are a large number of alcohol related incidents that occur over Memorial Day weekend. We want to remind YOU to rise above. Do the responsible thing and keep yourself, your family, and your friends safe.
TrafficNews On 6

Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving Identified In Accident Involving OHP Trooper

A woman has been arrested, accused of driving under the influence in a collision involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Friday morning. Authorities said 42-year-old Sarah Lee Pedro crashed into OHP Trooper Densil Johnson around 6:30 a.m. near Interstate 40 eastbound and Sara Road. OHP said Johnson had his lights...
Law Enforcementcannabisnewsworld.com

Off-duty officer’s sharp nose spurs arrest of suspected drug-impaired driver and ticket for passenger with open cannabis

The smell of weed coming from a truck driving in front of an off-duty RCMP officer’s vehicle was strong enough that he opted to call it in for fellow officers to have a closer look. The officer’s nose was tipped off while driving near Holyrood in Newfoundland and Labrador at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 22. Upon seeing a truck towing a snowmobile trailer, he then smelled weed, reports the Holyrood detachment of the RCMP. The RCMP officer reported the information to the Holyrood RCMP and within a few minutes, the on-duty officers carried out a traffic stop for the truck. Florida woman who drove her SUV in bike lane for a quarter mile fesses up: There’s a sack of weed in her pants Man sleeping in running truck in the middle of intersection easy pickings for arresting authorities Driver fingers friend’s second-hand smoke in car for positive drug test During the stop, the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from inside the truck and could see open cannabis, which was later determined to belong to the truck’s passenger, the statement notes. Suspecting that the driver was drug-impaired, the officers had him complete roadside sobriety testing, which showed further signs of impairment. The vehicle driver, 33, was arrested for drug-impaired driving and transported to the RCMP detachment to complete a drug influence evaluation. A trained officer carries out that evaluation , using a 12-step test that involves both questions and psychophysical tests, including a blood or urine test to determine impairment. The legal limit is two nanograms of THC per millilitre in whole blood, at which level a driver could be facing criminal charges and fines. If the level is greater than five nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood, this could result in a fine or imprisonment, according…
Trafficbigislandnow.com

Six DUI’s Lead to Collisions, 32 Arrested Over Previous Week

The Hawai‘i Police Department arrested 32 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year, there have been 460 DUI arrests compared...
Wayne County, NYwaynepost.com

DWI campaign announced for Memorial Day

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced a STOP-DWI Crackdown campaign for Memorial Day and weekend, May 28-June 1. This program will be enforced by local police departments, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office. Research demonstrates that highly visible, publicized efforts like this campaign can further reduce the occurrence of DWI.
Traffic Violationswvua23.com

Berry man sentenced to 15 years after DUI crash seriously injured teen

A Berry man who was driving drunk when he caused a serious crash that injured a 17-year-old has been sentenced to serve 15 years and a day in prison for first-degree assault. Wesley Aaron Studdard, 31, pleaded guilty in the Fayette County Circuit Court on May 11. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the sentence today.