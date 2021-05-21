Events on the Santa Ana calendar
(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Ana calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Ana:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM
Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701
LOOK OUT ‼️ LOOK OUT ‼️LOOK OUT ‼️ “ Little Brunch Of Horrors Broadway Themed Brunch ⭐️ with @itsaprilshowersofficial ☔️
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA 92701
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Catch gore guru George A. Romero’s lost film THE AMUSEMENT PARK, followed by a pre-recorded Q&A!
Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: Santa Ana, CA 92701
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.