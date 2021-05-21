Events on the Santa Ana calendar

(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Ana calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Ana:

Little Brunch Of Horrors Broadway Themed Brunch Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

LOOK OUT ‼️ LOOK OUT ‼️LOOK OUT ‼️ “ Little Brunch Of Horrors Broadway Themed Brunch ⭐️ with @itsaprilshowersofficial ☔️

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Yoga with Coach Pegah Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA 92701

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

THE AMUSEMENT PARK: The Frida Cinema Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Catch gore guru George A. Romero’s lost film THE AMUSEMENT PARK, followed by a pre-recorded Q&A!

Speed Reading Class - Santa Ana Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Santa Ana, CA 92701

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.