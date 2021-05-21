Events on the Santa Ana calendar

newsbreak-logo
(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Ana calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Ana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBmHT_0a7CLslw00

Little Brunch Of Horrors Broadway Themed Brunch

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

LOOK OUT ‼️ LOOK OUT ‼️LOOK OUT ‼️ “ Little Brunch Of Horrors Broadway Themed Brunch ⭐️ with @itsaprilshowersofficial ☔️

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFMZd_0a7CLslw00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Gpew_0a7CLslw00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA 92701

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuAyV_0a7CLslw00

THE AMUSEMENT PARK: The Frida Cinema

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Catch gore guru George A. Romero’s lost film THE AMUSEMENT PARK, followed by a pre-recorded Q&A!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDcCB_0a7CLslw00

Speed Reading Class - Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Santa Ana, CA 92701

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Costa Mesa, CAmixonline.com

QSC to Present Mental Health Amplified: A Special Online Fundraising Event to Celebrate the Healing Power of Music

Costa Mesa, CA (May 17, 2021) —Costa Mesa-based manufacturer, QSC, is pleased to present Mental Health Amplified, a special virtual fundraising event to celebrate the healing power of music. This live, 90-minute musical event, to be held on May 27th from 4pm to 5:30 pm (PST,) will celebrate the magical power of music to transform peoples’ lives and enhance our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Santa Ana, CAoc-breeze.com

Clerk-Recorder Department to resume passport services at Anaheim and Santa Ana location

After being forced to halt passport services due to pandemic closures, COVID-19 numbers drastically falling, and demand for travel increasing daily, Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen is pleased to announce the resumption of passport services at his department, signaling a steady return to normalcy. One year after halting services due to COVID-19, the department is excited to get passport services up and running again. In what is considered a milestone achievement, effective Monday, May 17, 2021, the department will be offering appointments only for new passports at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at its North County branch office in Anaheim. Again, only new passport applications will be accepted. No passport renewal services will be available. Service is by appointment only. No passport services available at Laguna Hills office.
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

Discovery Cube is ready to reopen and unveil its $10-million renovation

As Joe Adams walks past what will soon be a new exhibit at the Discovery Cube, he imagines kids crawling through a maze of lasers, trying to not break any of the beams. “That’s just one of our real adventures,” said Adams, chief executive of the Santa Ana science center that features the iconic, freeway-close Cube.
Santa Ana, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Santa Ana clears homeless camp from parking lot at El Centro cultural center

May 14—Santa Ana has shut down a homeless encampment that grew over the past year on the private grounds of El Centro Cultural de Mexico near the Civic Center. The city executed an abatement warrant on Thursday, May 13, to remove the last of what had been as many as 75 tents, sleeping bags and tarp dwellings that the Mexican cultural center at 837 N. Ross St. had allowed homeless people to pitch in its parking lot since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa Ana, CAnewsantaana.com

Update on construction at the Santa Ana Train Station

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) advises that the final inspection and touch up to the tile project at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center (SARTC) has been completed as of May 12, 2021. Crews will be clearing their construction area within the parking lot by the end of the week.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana, California

COSAS Newsletter for May 14, 2021

To submit your own original photo of Santa Ana to be featured in the next newsletter, complete this form. This week we hit a milestone in our battle against COVID-19. After months of Santa Ana having some of the most impacted ZIP codes with the highest case rates in Orange County, on Thursday the OC Health Care Agency reported that there were zero additional COVID-19 cases and zero COVID-19 deaths in our city. We did add 14 new positive cases today, but no deaths. That is an amazing turnaround after this long, difficult and sad year in which so many of our family, friends, neighbors and loved ones lost their lives to the virus. Today, Santa Ana was at 44,836 total confirmed cases and 858 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Sanchez: Santa Ana Students Bound for a Brighter Future

A few months ago, I was invited to join an online reading group for local high school students through Santa Ana College’s Upward Bound program called the “Apocalypse Book Club.”. As a new member of the program, the name caught my attention mainly because of our near-apocalyptic reality this year....