Fresno, CA

Fresno calendar: Coming events

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 1 day ago

(FRESNO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Fresno calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fresno:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41icAE_0a7CLmio00

Free Seminar:Regenerative Medicine for Joint Pain Relief-Fresno,CA

Fresno, CA

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3602 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

If you are suffering from any of these conditions: Arthritis Back & Neck Pain Knee Pain Hip & Shoulder and, most similar joint problems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUj02_0a7CLmio00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fresno, CA

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3kb6_0a7CLmio00

Sony Demo Days: Fri - Sat - Sun

Fresno, CA

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7899 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

Sony expert Dave Rhodes will be in the store to answer all of your Sony questions, and to demonstrate the newest cameras and lenses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLPAr_0a7CLmio00

ROCKIN' ON THE BLUFF

Fresno, CA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 7855 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

We're back out on the Bluff with Live Local Music! Tickets will sell out fast so don't hesitate..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOHMR_0a7CLmio00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fresno

Fresno, CA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fresno Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno as of Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fresno: 1. 3656 W Shaw Ave (559) 388-8430; 2. 5180 E Kings Canyon Rd (559) 255-9009; 3. 4987 N Fresno St (559) 227-7137; 4. 3011 E Shields Ave (559) 224-2965; 5. 1302 Fulton Mall (559) 233-7311; 6. 6750 N Cedar Ave (559) 299-3115; 7. 1325 W Shields Ave (559) 224-6963; 8. 4077 W Clinton Ave (559) 271-3177; 9. 728 W Shaw Ave (559) 226-1485; 10. 6720 N Fresno St (559) 432-2729; 11. 3150 W Shaw Ave (559) 276-8926; 12. 7600 N Blackstone Ave (559) 490-0031; 13. 6655 N Riverside Dr (559) 490-5568; 14. 2740 S Elm Ave (559) 457-5200; 15. 4500 W Shaw Ave 559-276-2595; 16. 7100 N Abby St 559-437-3642; 17. 7130 N Sharon Ave STE 101 (559) 436-8606; 18. 2020 E Copper Ave 559-433-1290; 19. 4224 E Shields Ave 559-229-6024; 20. 1210 N Blackstone Ave 559-445-0694; 21. 6074 N First St 559-431-5231; 22. 2011 W Shaw Ave 559-224-0920; 23. 3795 W Shields Ave 559-271-5030; 24. 5574 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0534; 25. 4593 N Cedar Ave 559-222-2472; 26. 1101 Fresno St 559-441-0998; 27. 8027 N Cedar Ave 559-431-1002; 28. 2990 E Nees Ave 559-297-4306; 29. 1122 S St #102 559-268-1737; 30. 7663 N Blackstone Ave 559-446-0106; 31. 5638 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0240; 32. 8949 N Cedar Ave 559-438-1356; 33. 2420 N Blackstone Ave 559-244-0974; 34. 2424 N Brawley Ave 559-277-5912; 35. 4771 W Ashlan Ave 559-274-0559; 36. 1219 N Cedar Ave 559-498-8283; 37. 4172 N First St 559-243-0124; 38. 1016 W Shaw Ave 559-229-2361; 39. 610 E Nees Ave 559-431-1379; 40. 626 S Clovis Ave 559-251-0163; 41. 4810 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-458-0141; 42. 6010 N Figarden Dr 559-271-4926; 43. 7015 N West Ave 559-440-1404; 44. 8975 N Chestnut Ave 559-325-6439; 45. 5785 N First St 559-440-0152; 46. 5125 E Kings Canyon Rd 559-252-9457; 47. 3131 N Cedar Ave 559-538-1375; 48. 7065 N Ingram Ave 559-431-0107; 49. 1804 E Ashlan Ave 559-470-6967; 50. 6855 N Willow Ave 559-862-2062;
Fresno Bulletin

These Fresno companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed 3. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call 4. Customer Service No Experience Needed! $750-$860 5. Sales Professional- Entry Level 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Class A Truck Driver 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Fresno Bulletin

No experience necessary — Fresno companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Professional- Entry Level 2. Customer Service Representative 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. Office Assistant 5. Office Assistant 6. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 7. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 8. Truck Driver Entry Level 9. Driver CDL Class A 10. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Let us now reckon with Fresno Unified’s exclusion of Armenians

We are about to select a name for the newest school in Fresno Unified, the 111th campus, if my count is correct. I say “we” because the naming of a school, at its purest expression, is a community’s choice. The usual school board politics need not rear its head. After all, the person so honored is often dead. He or she seeks no recognition. He or she pulls no strings. The selection of a name, if done in accordance with the people’s will, might even say something charitable about our city.
Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
What Tower Theatre Owner Says About City Wanting Inside

The city of Fresno is asking a judge to let it into the Tower Theatre. Although not said explicitly, a court filing indicates the city may want to take the theater by eminent domain. Meanwhile, a California appeal court will let a lower court decide a lingering issue in the...
Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Fresno Bulletin

Hiring now! Jobs in Fresno with an immediate start

These companies in Fresno are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 3. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME; 5. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year;
Fresno Unified to unveil new Fresno High School mascot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno High School will unveil its new mascot logo to the community on Wednesday. For several months, school officials worked on a new logo that could accompany the school's Warrior name. Students then voted online last month to pick the final image. In December, the school...
Will the Shaver Lake Independence Day fireworks show be canceled?

With American Independence Day less than two months away, the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau is still unsure if it can host the annual Independence Day fireworks show. Assemblyman Jim Patterson joined the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau Chairman Dylan Johnson on a zoom news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the event.
Fresno Bulletin

Work remotely in Fresno — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 2. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 3. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Great Benefits; 4. Work From Home-Entry Level Sales-Will Train-Excellent Income Potential; 5. Sales Representatives - Remote - Account Manager; 6. Insurance Sales - Work from Home! - 6; 7. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 8. Sales Representative - Remote; 9. Insurance Sales - Licensed Agents Virtual Selling! Training Provided!;
Fresno Bulletin

Start tomorrow? Fresno companies hiring immediately

These companies in Fresno are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 2. Customer Service Representative - Work from home - $50k+; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representatives - Remote - Account Manager; 5. Remote Sales Position, No Experience Needed!; 6. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 7. Insurance Sales - Work from Home! - 6; 8. Insurance Sales - Licensed Agents Virtual Selling! Training Provided!;