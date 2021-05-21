newsbreak-logo
Rochester, NY

What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

Rochester News Flash
 1 day ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rochester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vO7B_0a7CLkxM00

Rael - A Tribute to Genesis

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Rael - A Tribute to Genesis performs in Rochester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Y8Nx_0a7CLkxM00

School of Nursing Commencement

Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 Gibbs St, Rochester, NY

The School of Nursing is actively working on plans for Commencement 2021. Our top priority is the safety of everyone in our nursing community. Additional information will be added to the School of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjMsM_0a7CLkxM00

B-boy to Man All White Soiree

Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

The B-boy to Man Big 50th All White Soiree'! Party to the best Hip Hop and R&B ever as we celebrate Corey's 50th Birthday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej45W_0a7CLkxM00

Stone-Tolan House Historic Site Individual Tours

Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 2370 East Ave, Rochester, NY

Individual tours of a 200 year old tavern & Farmhouse now available. Choose from 12 noon, 1 or 2 pm start time; Friday/Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfuO6_0a7CLkxM00

Child Dedications — The Father's House

Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 715 Paul Rd, Rochester, NY

Child Dedications is an opportunity for parents to publicly commit to Godly parenting and raising their kids up with every opportunity to be who God made them to be. Sign your family up to...

Rochester, NY
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

COVID-19 vaccine: Rochester sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Rochester

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rochester: 1. CDL Class A Truck Driver; 2. CDL Truck Driver needed - Dry Van 70 cents per mile; 3. Regional Account Executive; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract); 5. Optician - Full-time - Private Practice - Webster, NY (Greater Rochester); 6. Digital Printing Sales; 7. Commissioned Courier; 8. Fleet Mechanic/Technician; 9. Assistant Service Manager; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Outdoor dining curfew lifts Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — No more curfew, at least, when you're dining outside. Monday marks the first day restaurants and bars can go back to their regular hours for outdoor dining, without a curfew. The move was first announced by Gov.Andrew Cuomo in April. Also lifted: The curfew for catered...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Summer air on the way for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Start digging out the Summer gear. You'll probably be looking for shorts and possibly a little Air conditioning later this week. A major pattern change is underway and it's going to break down this cooler than normal pattern that we've been in for most of May.The first half of the month was very cool in Rochester. In fact, the temperature has been running 5 degrees colder than normal through the 16th.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Live music returns to the Little Theatre

Rochester, N.Y (WHAM) - Live music has returned to The Little Theatre. The recently-reopened movie house will host concerts every Sunday and Wednesday night through June 16th. Hanna PK kicked off the concert schedule tonight. For $5, guests get a ticket and a voucher for concessions at the cafe. More...
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1. Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8....
Wayne County, NYWUHF

Bird watchers flock to Montezuma Audubon Center

Savannah, N.Y. — About an hour east of Rochester in Wayne County, the Montezuma Audubon Center is open for guests to enjoy nature and wildlife. Located on hundreds of acres of wetlands north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refugee, the center is home to approximately 300 species of birds and other animals.
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Job alert: These jobs are open in Rochester

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rochester: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. $3,000 to $20,000 Signing Bonus,Outside Sales Representative; 3. Registered Nurse | RN | CATH (Contract); 4. Customer Service Representative - Hiring Today - Consultant; 5. Burger King Assistant Manager; 6. Route Driver; 7. Multiple Openings at Paychex; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay - Local, Regional, OTR; 10. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight;
Rochester, NYala.org

ACRL Member of the Week: Anjali Parasnis-Samar

Anjali Parasnis-Samar is an instructional technologies librarian at Monroe Community College in Rochester, NY. Anjali has been a member of ACRL for 5 years and is your ACRL Member of the Week for May 17, 2021. Describe yourself in three words: Creative, progressive, collaborative. What are you reading (or listening...
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Rochester Chamber recognizes award finalists

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate named the finalists for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award. This honor, first awarded in 1983, recognizes for-profit business leaders in Greater Rochester who demonstrated outstanding success, growth, leadership and service in civic and professional areas. “While...
Rochester, NYMPNnow

Over 20 great places to enjoy a beer outside in Rochester, surrounding area

One of our favorite activities during this pandemic has been to find a safe and inviting spot outdoors to enjoy a beer and some fresh air. Even though we've been separated from each other, it allowed my wife and I to feel like we were still connecting with people. I also learned that western New Yorkers like to enjoy a beer outside regardless of the temperature. We had some great outdoors hangs.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fill the Bus fundraiser held to benefit Bivona Child Advocacy Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Giving back to an organization that does so much for vulnerable children as a Fill the Bus fundraiser was held for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center on Sunday. Volunteers helped fill a bus with donations of items like colored pencils, stuffed bears and more, for the children...
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

Monroe County and YMCA holding series of vaccine clinics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County and the YMCA of Greater Rochester are hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at YMCAs in all four quadrants of Monroe County. Each clinic will have more than 100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is now available to anyone 12 and older.
Rochester, NYvisitrochester.com

Wine Bars & Tasting Rooms In Rochester, NY & Monroe County

Savor wines produced by Finger Lakes vineyards with award-winning vintages that are among the best in the world. This is a list of wine bars and tasting rooms in Monroe County, categorized by location, for you to visit during your next trip to Rochester, NY. City of Rochester. 151 Park...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community looking to address recent violence involving youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The recent violence involving youth suspects has many in Rochester searching for solutions on how to stop it. "It's a problem of the heart,” said Clay Harris, founder of United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. “We have to change the hearts and the minds of the young people and their families. Together, we can stop this violence when we take a stand."