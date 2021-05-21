What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rochester area:

Rael - A Tribute to Genesis Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Rael - A Tribute to Genesis performs in Rochester, NY

School of Nursing Commencement Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 Gibbs St, Rochester, NY

The School of Nursing is actively working on plans for Commencement 2021. Our top priority is the safety of everyone in our nursing community. Additional information will be added to the School of...

B-boy to Man All White Soiree Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

The B-boy to Man Big 50th All White Soiree'! Party to the best Hip Hop and R&B ever as we celebrate Corey's 50th Birthday!

Stone-Tolan House Historic Site Individual Tours Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 2370 East Ave, Rochester, NY

Individual tours of a 200 year old tavern & Farmhouse now available. Choose from 12 noon, 1 or 2 pm start time; Friday/Saturday.

Child Dedications — The Father's House Rochester, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 715 Paul Rd, Rochester, NY

Child Dedications is an opportunity for parents to publicly commit to Godly parenting and raising their kids up with every opportunity to be who God made them to be. Sign your family up to...