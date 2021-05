With Hubert Hurkacz retiring in the second set on Monday, Lorenzo Musetti set up a second-round clash with Reilly Opelka at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. "It's going to be the first time playing against him," the Italian wild card said. "I just know that he serves so good and he's so tall. I will try to return as best as I can and try to focus on my service game."