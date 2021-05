ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Testing New Mexico's youngest populations, who aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, is one way of keeping them safe. As the road to reopening continues, babies and kids are back in daycare and schools. Their parents are back in the office and doing more social activities. Those under the age of 11 still can't get the COVID-19 vaccine, and they can still get the virus. Testing them and quarantining them is one-way doctors are working to limit COVID-19 spread.