Atlanta Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones is rumored to be on the trade block. Should the Cleveland Browns go after him?. The NFL offseason doldrums may be in full swing, but there is never a shortage of news, and as for Thursday, it’s a rumor that the Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade wide receiver Julio Jones. Given the position the Cleveland Browns are in, they will always be linked to players potentially on the move, but Jones could make more sense than most.