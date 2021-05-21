Baton Rouge events coming soon

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Baton Rouge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

Music and Mudbugs Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 427 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Our Annual Fundraiser back from graveyard of COVID! Crawfish and other food, Silent Auction and Live Band!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joyous Wolf Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Joyous Wolf has created their own hybrid of hard driving rock & roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. Don't miss this one!!

NINA RO$$ Presents 'The Power of Women' Inaugural Fashion Show Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

An elegant red-carpet celebration of diversity among women in business presented through fashion, beauty, culture and talent.

Drenched: MDW Pool/Day Party Baton Rouge, LA

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

This will be the PREMIER Day/Pool Party experience in the Capital City.