Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge events coming soon

Baton Rouge Voice
 1 day ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Baton Rouge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBT5d_0a7CLa8600

Music and Mudbugs

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 427 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Our Annual Fundraiser back from graveyard of COVID! Crawfish and other food, Silent Auction and Live Band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED749_0a7CLa8600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf1Yg_0a7CLa8600

Joyous Wolf

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Joyous Wolf has created their own hybrid of hard driving rock & roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. Don't miss this one!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRsDJ_0a7CLa8600

NINA RO$$ Presents 'The Power of Women' Inaugural Fashion Show

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

An elegant red-carpet celebration of diversity among women in business presented through fashion, beauty, culture and talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB8Qa_0a7CLa8600

Drenched: MDW Pool/Day Party

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

This will be the PREMIER Day/Pool Party experience in the Capital City.

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

