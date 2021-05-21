Coming soon: Buffalo events
(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 19 Wadsworth Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
WORDISM: Jam Sessionz is The Premier Non-Competitive Open Mic Event for Spoken Word Artists
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: D A R Drive, Buffalo, NY 14201
Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.
Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202
The Lone Bellow return to Asbury Hall with Early James opening the show
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM
Address: 74 Allen Stree, Buffalo, NY 14202
FAQs Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No. We have a pre-printed guest list with your name already on it. Have your guest