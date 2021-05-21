Coming soon: Buffalo events

(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

WORDISM Jam Sessionz - Open Mic Spoken Word Event with Music Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 19 Wadsworth Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

WORDISM: Jam Sessionz is The Premier Non-Competitive Open Mic Event for Spoken Word Artists

Checkpoint Challenges Lasalle Park Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: D A R Drive, Buffalo, NY 14201

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

Yoga with Coach Pegah Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

The Lone Bellow Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

The Lone Bellow return to Asbury Hall with Early James opening the show

{Virtual } Paint the Town with the Buffalo Chapter of the Links Inc. Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 74 Allen Stree, Buffalo, NY 14202

FAQs Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No. We have a pre-printed guest list with your name already on it. Have your guest