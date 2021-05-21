newsbreak-logo
Loveland, CO

Former officers prosecuted in rough arrest out on bond

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC0sv_0a7CLR8R00

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Two former police officers facing criminal charges over the rough arrest of a woman with dementia last year turned themselves into authorities on Thursday and were released later on bond.

Austin Hopp, 26, and Daria Jalali, 27, were taken into custody at the Larimer County jail in Fort Collins about an hour apart, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported. Jalali was released in the morning. Hopp was released at around 4 p.m. after posting bond, which had been set by a judge at $20,000, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jered Kramer said Friday.

Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year’s arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Jalali, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

The law firm representing Hopp declined to comment on the case.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Jalali, and a telephone number listed for her did not work.

