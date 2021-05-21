Live events New Orleans — what’s coming up

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Orleans area:

The Wedding Collective - New Orleans New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 833 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

The Wedding Collective brings wedding pros from across the region to help you get ideas, find inspiration and plan your weddings.

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — LA New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Classic New Orleans Cocktails New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 343 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Learn to mix classic New Orleans drinks in this unique, interactive session.

Halim Flowers: A Deeper History in Time New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Saint Charles Avenue, ##132, New Orleans, LA 70170

Stella Jones Gallery is happy to announce Halim Flowers’ first solo exhibition titled: A Deeper History in Time

LSU Health New Orleans School o f Nursing Writing & Publishing Workshop New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1900 Gravier Street, Room 4A5, New Orleans, LA 70112

Enhance writing skills, develop a manuscript, finalize a manuscript, and disseminate a manuscript for publication.