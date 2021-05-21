Live events New Orleans — what’s coming up
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the New Orleans area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 833 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
The Wedding Collective brings wedding pros from across the region to help you get ideas, find inspiration and plan your weddings.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 343 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
Learn to mix classic New Orleans drinks in this unique, interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 201 Saint Charles Avenue, ##132, New Orleans, LA 70170
Stella Jones Gallery is happy to announce Halim Flowers’ first solo exhibition titled: A Deeper History in Time
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 1900 Gravier Street, Room 4A5, New Orleans, LA 70112
Enhance writing skills, develop a manuscript, finalize a manuscript, and disseminate a manuscript for publication.