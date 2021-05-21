What’s up Honolulu: Local events calendar
(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Honolulu area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 7400, Honolulu, HI
Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction. About this Event Course Description: This is an awareness course...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 412 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI
Make a splash at Aqua Zumba with instructor Sara Coffey! This upbeat one hour class will leave you energized for the rest of your Aloha Friday. $10 for 5 people public, free for 5 hotel guests...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Sera Underwood! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners
Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM
Address: 2754 Woodlawn Dr, Honolulu, HI
Shari Lynn Trio Friday, May 21, 2021 Doors open at 6:00 Dinner at 6:30 Show at 7:30 The incomparable Shari Lynn returns to Medici's with her long-time trio. Shari will be singing her glorious and...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:30 PM
Address: 715 South King Street, #105, Honolulu, HI 96813
Join us for an International Dining Out at Kats Sushi