Honolulu, HI

What’s up Honolulu: Local events calendar

 1 day ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Honolulu area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm41v_0a7CKzqO00

Big Data Overview 1 Day Training in Columbus, OH

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 7400, Honolulu, HI

Our classroom training provides you the opportunity to interact with instructors and benefit from face-to-face instruction. About this Event Course Description: This is an awareness course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJVHl_0a7CKzqO00

SURFJACK Aqua Zumba!

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 412 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI

Make a splash at Aqua Zumba with instructor Sara Coffey! This upbeat one hour class will leave you energized for the rest of your Aloha Friday. $10 for 5 people public, free for 5 hotel guests...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ud9k0_0a7CKzqO00

60-Min Free Intermediate Online Virtual Yoga Lvl 2 3 with Sera — HI

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Sera Underwood! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DCxY_0a7CKzqO00

Shari Lynn Trio

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Address: 2754 Woodlawn Dr, Honolulu, HI

Shari Lynn Trio Friday, May 21, 2021 Doors open at 6:00 Dinner at 6:30 Show at 7:30 The incomparable Shari Lynn returns to Medici's with her long-time trio. Shari will be singing her glorious and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqfOJ_0a7CKzqO00

International Dining Out at Kats Sushi

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:30 PM

Address: 715 South King Street, #105, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us for an International Dining Out at Kats Sushi

Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

No experience necessary — Honolulu companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 3. Customer Service Specialist(Both FT & PT Need)-No experience required 4. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 5. Client Services Assistant/Laborer 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Sales Professional- Entry Level 8. Entry Level Sales Manager
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

These Honolulu companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 2. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Remote Sales Position; 5. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 6. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 9. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

TRENDING local news happened around Honolulu

1. Bodycam video from fatal police shooting of teen contradicts HPD’s argument for withholding footage | 2. City crews remove privately-owned gate, allowing public access to Beach Right of Way in Portlock | 3. Unemployment claimants will once again need to show they’re looking for work
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu: 1. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 (808) 949-4010; 2. 4211 Waialae Ave (808) 732-0781; 3. 1330 Pali Hwy (808) 536-5542; 4. 1620 N School St (808) 841-0724; 5. 2750 Woodlawn Dr (808) 988-2151; 6. 2470 S King St (808) 947-2651; 7. 848 Ala Lilikoi St (808) 833-2597; 8. 1030 S King St (808) 591-8402; 9. 5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy (808) 377-9643; 10. 500 N Nimitz Hwy (808) 528-3581; 11. 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 808-955-9500; 12. 888 Kapahulu Ave 808-733-2606; 13. 1234 S Beretania St 808-535-1785; 14. 750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-945-9841; 15. 1290 S Beretania St (808) 522-5071; 16. 1520 N School St 808-845-7111; 17. 1613 Nuuanu Ave 808-536-5370; 18. 1121 S Beretania St 808-593-0403; 19. 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a 808-395-9023; 20. 1520 Liliha St #201 808-533-6990; 21. 615 Piikoi St #105 808-593-4600; 22. 1032 Fort Street Mall 808-489-9836; 23. 700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-955-8441;
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

A job on your schedule? These Honolulu positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Honolulu-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. $100K+/Year--Full Time--Work From Home; 2. Territory Sales Representative; 3. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly); 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Tour Driver *PAID CDL TRAINING*; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Retail Sales - Customer Service (Part-time, Full-time, Management); 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Sales Clerk PT 3942;
Honolulu, HIcities-today.com

Honolulu’s bike-share scheme in danger of closure

Hawaii’s state capital Honolulu is cutting back services on its Biki bike-share scheme after sustaining huge financial losses during the pandemic. In 2019, the programme registered 1.4 million rides, but the pandemic has cut ridership figures in half. Of the 130 docking stations currently in operation, 40-50 are now facing...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Hiring now! Jobs in Honolulu with an immediate start

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 3. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support; 7. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 8. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Hawaii StateOnlyInYourState

Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the walls, all these and more can be found at Bamboo Restaurant and Gallery on the Island of Hawaii.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii commercial fishers’ catch down 15% in 2020

Hawaii’s commercial fishers caught 6 million pounds fewer pelagic species of fish and brought in $27 million less in revenue in 2020 — a product of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed demand for fish. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full...
Hawaii Statekauainownews.com

Hawaii Coffee Assoc. Presents 2021 Virtual Conference

The statewide Hawaii Coffee Association (HCA) presents an informative two-day webinar featuring coffee industry leaders, researchers and educators. The June 24-25th event is a free resource for its association members and the broader community. In addition, HCA hosts the 12th annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition with winners announced June 25...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Column: We are not prepared for a hurricane

Ketchup and M&Ms — that’ll be our survival diet within a couple of days of a Category 3 hurricane hitting Oahu’s south shore. So says David Lopez, the executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....