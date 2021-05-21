What HR can do to support ‘long-haul’ COVID survivors
Employers have been addressing severe illness, death and wrenching economic dislocation from the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year. As immunization rates rise and the pandemic recedes, employers should turn more attention to those who have had COVID-19 and continue to have disabling symptoms weeks and months later. This is known as “Long COVID,” or more formally Post-Acute SARS CoV2 (PASC). By treating this still-evolving condition in the same way as they do other chronic illnesses, employers can proactively address Long COVID-related disabilities.hrexecutive.com