What HR can do to support ‘long-haul’ COVID survivors

SAN LUIS VALLEY — When it comes to COVID, Lynn Coleman and his wife, Rebecca, were like many people. They were healthy and active. Coleman, 69, was busy with his job as a ditch rider in Conejos County, and both he and Rebecca were busy with the business of life and no pre-existing conditions that would put them at any special risk. “I’m normally a healthy person, Lynn says. “I really don’t go to the doctor that much. I can’t even remember the last time I went.”