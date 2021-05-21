Riverside calendar: Coming events
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Riverside calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Damage Inc a Tribute to Metallica ! Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are $20 Presale and $25 at the door! 21 and Up
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
Punk Tribute Night! The Ramones (Gabba Gabba Heys) The Misfits (LA Misfits) Bad Brains (The Big Takeover) Doors at 8PM 21+ $15 / $20
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501
The Bellrays make their return to the Concert Lounge! Specials Guests TBA Doors at 8PM 21+ $15 / $20
Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM
Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Experience the Mission Inn like never before! Return to the golden age of Riverside with this all new 1920s cabaret and dance.