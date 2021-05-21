Knoxville events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Perfectly situated alongside the city center's largest public greenspace at World's Fair Park, The Tennessean Residences offer discerning buyers an unrivaled opportunity in vibrant Downtown Knoxville. This limited collection of luxury residences redefines the city's standard in urban living, with contemporary style and superior finishes, such as floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, gas cooktop and fireplace, and luxury baths. Exceptional amenities include state of the art fitness center, the private Drawing Room (a place for fine spirits), gated private garage parking, dedicated private storage, valet parking and room service available and adjacent full-service restaurant. Please visit the website (www.thetennesseanresidences.com) for The.... Tennessean Residences floorplans, photos and additional details. The development, which offers residences on the top two floors (6 and 7) and eighty-two hotel rooms on floors 2- 5, was completed in Spring 2017. The residences range from approximately 1888 sf to approximately 2383 sf. Please note that approximate unit sizes are per developer's pre-construction floorplans, are an estimate only and are not guaranteed. Buyer to verify size, taxes and HOA fees, which are subject to change; taxes TBD. Buyer to pay $3000 to Working Capital Fund at Closing. Note: photos shown include the Model Residence, Unit 602. Go to https://www.thetennesseanresidences.com NOTE: Southern Living Named The Tennessean #1 as South's Best Hotel for 2018 - https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best/hotels#the-tennessean- hotels-2018 AND Forbes has ranked The Tennessean among the top 17 new hotels in the world in 2017

Choose the best fit...investors Short Term Rental property, fantastic single family home, or office/commercial space! Between the C-2/Mixed Use zoning and no HOA, this downtown stand alone building offers multiple opportunities. Original hardwood floors and interior stairwell retain the 1923 charm within the 3510sf, 3 bed/3 bath space. A skylight atop the open stairwell along with 16 windows flood the space with natural light. Close to shops, restaurants, theaters, music venues, and UT campus, this historic townhome embodies the Live/Work/Play lifestyle enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Everything is new in this posh 3-level contemporary loft featuring soaring ceilings and dramatic architectural details, modern fixtures and a spacious rooftop deck!

Located in the heart of Downtown and just around the corner from Market Square, this industrial chic-style urban loft has been newly renovated to offer the highest quality features, including a custom kitchen and bar area, electric fireplace, drop zone, heated tile floors (including the shower), luxurious Master Suite with expanded closet space, and more! List of upgrades is attached. A true one of a kind!