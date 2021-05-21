Knoxville events coming up
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Knoxville calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Knoxville:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 401 W. Summit Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37902
Rockin' Romance Readers is back in 2021 for our third annual event. This year it'll be held in Knoxville, TN.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 935 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902
We will have around 100 artist from across the country all in one place tattooing for 3 days.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 401 W Summit Hill Dr SW, Knoxville, TN 37902
The Wine & Shine Event is FUN with a PURPOSE- the purpose being ending and preventing homelessness in Knoxville!
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902
A Summer in Spain: Bubbles & Rose Wine Dinner Volume 2 @ The Oliver Royale!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 4 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902
Join MDL as we celebrate our fourteenth annual stage performance. [Re]Visions be a full length presentation of (mostly) modern dance.