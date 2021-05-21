Knoxville events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Knoxville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Knoxville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FELBK_0a7CKmcB00

Rockin Romance Readers Author Event

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 W. Summit Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37902

Rockin' Romance Readers is back in 2021 for our third annual event. This year it'll be held in Knoxville, TN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESIy4_0a7CKmcB00

Knoxville Tattoo Convention

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 935 World's Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

We will have around 100 artist from across the country all in one place tattooing for 3 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRRxU_0a7CKmcB00

9th Annual Don Sproles Memorial Evening “WINE AND SHINE”

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 401 W Summit Hill Dr SW, Knoxville, TN 37902

The Wine & Shine Event is FUN with a PURPOSE- the purpose being ending and preventing homelessness in Knoxville!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6sIq_0a7CKmcB00

A Summer in Spain: Bubbles & Rose Wine Dinner Vol 2 @ Oliver Royale

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

A Summer in Spain: Bubbles & Rose Wine Dinner Volume 2 @ The Oliver Royale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BivMM_0a7CKmcB00

[Re]Visions

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 4 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join MDL as we celebrate our fourteenth annual stage performance. [Re]Visions be a full length presentation of (mostly) modern dance.

