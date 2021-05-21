newsbreak-logo
Lake Charles, LA

Home Flooding Victims, Help Is on the Way This Weekend

By Mikey O
GATOR 99.5
 2 days ago
Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, is heading to Lake Charles to assist homeowners with their flood damage. Operation Blessing will be located at Christian World Church in Lake Charles. (Click here for directions.) Lake Charles homeowners who sustained damage from the flood this week are asked to come fill out a work request form starting tomorrow and continuing daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Operation Blessing will organize volunteers from around the area and country and dispatch teams to local homes to help clean up damages.

