Tulsa, OK

Events on the Tulsa calendar

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 1 day ago

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tulsa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282kfj_0a7CKfR600

Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 36 East Cameron Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoYjC_0a7CKfR600

Boba (Bubble) Tea Fun

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 South Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

Let's have fun with Boba (Bubble) tea! Get to know the origin of Boba tea, different types, and preparation methods. Watch, DIY, and enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BicxJ_0a7CKfR600

Umphrey's McGee

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MENoV_0a7CKfR600

The Cadillac Three

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes The Cadillac Three back to Tulsa, OK on September 11, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZKtf_0a7CKfR600

Tulsa - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tulsa, OK Posted by
Tulsa Post

COVID-19 vaccine: Tulsa sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tulsa: 1. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 2. 6342 E Admiral Pl N (918) 836-1715; 3. 10101 S Memorial Dr (918) 369-4911; 4. 4107 S Harvard Ave (918) 747-6690; 5. 2110 S Harvard Ave (918) 749-5438; 6. 7041 S Yale Ave (918) 477-7185; 7. 11223 E 31st St (918) 622-3563; 8. 9122 S Yale Ave (918) 494-5647; 9. 8010 East 51st Street South (918) 270-1438; 10. 6116 S Lewis Ave (918) 742-1643; 11. 1701 E 15th St S (918) 743-6383; 12. 1701 S Yale Ave (918) 293-0196; 13. 2516 E 15th St (918) 728-6420; 14. 6214 S Sheridan Rd (918) 940-6767; 15. 12020 E 31st St 918-622-0641; 16. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 17. 5906 E 31st St #2 (918) 508-7008; 18. 11916 S Oxford Ave #103 918-994-7645; 19. 2440 E 81st St (918) 477-5190; 20. 7302 S Yale Ave 918-392-3366; 21. 115 W 3rd St #820 (918) 585-3069; 22. 7757 S Olympia Ave 918-877-4546; 23. 6922 S Mingo Rd 918-252-9503; 24. 4420 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-1443; 25. 3404 S Yale Ave (918) 743-6623; 26. 1150 S Garnett Rd 918-437-9677; 27. 3063 S Sheridan Rd 918-384-0260; 28. 4423 Southwest Blvd 918-446-3541; 29. 6040 S Yale Ave 918-494-4040; 30. 5046 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-6464; 31. 11332 E 31st St 918-622-9684; 32. 9106 S Sheridan Rd 918-492-3735; 33. 2115 S Memorial Dr 918-622-5184; 34. Memorial Park Shopping Center, 4971 S Memorial Dr 918-663-4578; 35. 1424 S Yale Ave 918-834-2864; 36. 207 S Memorial Dr 918-834-8700; 37. 6625 S Memorial Dr 918-294-3800; 38. 2019 E 81st St 918-488-8791; 39. 10938 S Memorial Dr 918-394-4000; 40. 9411 S Delaware Ave 918-299-8316; 41. 6606 E 81st St 918-524-1435; 42. 4720 E 21st St 918-392-7020; 43. 3116 S Garnett Rd 918-622-7797; 44. 4404 S Peoria Ave 918-749-1577; 45. 3139 S Harvard Ave 918-984-6290; 46. 3606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (918) 425-1385;
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Oklahoma Stateigin.com

Lawn Oklahoma merges with Green Group

Green Group, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has partnered with Lawn Oklahoma to further expand its presence in the Tulsa market. Lawn Oklahoma specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care and mosquito control services for both commercial and residential properties in the Tulsa metro. Lawn Oklahoma merged with Green Group Oklahoma, taking on the Green Group name. The company retained all Lawn Oklahoma employees and is transitioning them to Green Group. 
Oklahoma State Posted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Tulsa, OKkosu.org

Greenwood Artist, Historian Creates A 'Labor Of Love' For Black Wall Street

There is a time machine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A corridor connecting multiple businesses in a building on the historic Black Wall Street has been transformed into a museum-worthy exhibit. The Marvin Blades Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience showcases hundreds of newspaper articles, advertisements, maps and other artifacts on symbolic green walls. The historical kaleidoscope shows the joy, pain, trauma and resilience of the Greenwood community.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Fire tears through north Tulsa house overnight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire destroyed a vacant north Tulsa house overnight. Firefighters say it happened around 3 a.m. near Apache and Peoria. Luckily, they were able to put it out quickly. Investigators say the house was boarded up, and no one currently lives there. The cause of the...
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.