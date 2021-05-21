Events on the Tulsa calendar

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tulsa:

Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 36 East Cameron Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram

Boba (Bubble) Tea Fun Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 South Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

Let's have fun with Boba (Bubble) tea! Get to know the origin of Boba tea, different types, and preparation methods. Watch, DIY, and enjoy!

Umphrey's McGee Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021

The Cadillac Three Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes The Cadillac Three back to Tulsa, OK on September 11, 2021

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband