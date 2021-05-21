newsbreak-logo
Whitehouse man killed in rollover wreck

By Jeff Awtrey
KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man has died following a one-vehicle rollover wreck on State Highway 110. Jerry Johnson Jr., 26, died at a Tyler hospital. According to the DPS report, the wreck happened at 1:01 a.m. Friday just south of the Tyler city limits. Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla north when he veered off the east side of the road and struck a culvert. The car became airborne and rolled multiple times. Johnson was ejected.

