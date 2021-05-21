Coming soon: Bakersfield events
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bakersfield calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 424 24th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
BAKERSFIELD MUSIC AWARDS,LLC; WILL PRESENT A CULTURALLY DIVERSE MUSIC AWARDS SHOW TO ACKNOWLEDGE AND HONOR LOCAL INDEPENDENT MUSIC ARTISTS.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Ready to learn the process to ensuring a beautiful gel manicure?
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Address: 1200 Truxtun Avenue, #STE 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301
2021 LGBTQIA Pride party for Bakersfield ,CA - Including drag shows, Live Djs, and performances by @Yungpolemaster
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 3801 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
The Southern Sierra Film Festival aims to bring southern Sierra communities together to celebrate the unique natural resources of the place
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 3400 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Event roll in time will be at 4pm Judging begins at 6pm Giveaways begin at 7pm Alcohol must be to a minimum and in cans NO GLASS