Coming soon: Bakersfield events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming Westchester bungalow in a lovely neighborhood with mature landscaping and old-timey appeal. This 3 bed/ 1 bath home boast granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, original hardwood floors and Plantation Shutters. New windows help this beauty stay well insulated with low energy bills. It also has a 2 Car detached garage with extra storage, and an indoor laundry room off the kitchen. This home is centrally located and is perfect for a family or as an investment property.

Newer built home in charming Old Westchester. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a subtle Spanish style with its tile roof and wood accents. This home is full of custom cabinetry including the huge master closet; one bedroom (configured as office but easily setup for clothing); and the kitchen. There is even a custom TV cabinet in the great room that swivels (TV included!) Modern features include a brand new HVAC and electric gate securing the garage area. The private backyard is setup for urban gardening and has everything you need to install a hot tub. There's even an outdoor shower! Don't miss your opportunity to experience Westchester living. This 3 bdr, 2.5 ba home has been well maintained in nearly original condition and features a separate, permitted one-bedroom apartment with it's own kitchen, bathroom, and private entrance. The Studio is 540 sq ft bringing the total livable square footage of the property to 3,234. Two-car garage with a large, adjacent shop and plenty of off-street parking. The tandem garage is alley accessible. Enjoy the private backyard with a large, covered patio and mature landscaping that surrounds the home. The kitchen and master bath have been updated and all of the Millgard windows have custom shutters. The appliances in the main house and the apartment are included in the sale. Gorgeous on the inside and out and move-in ready! Enjoy a beautiful sunroom that overlooks the front yard & french doors leading you into the living room with fireplace. Down the hall is access to the basement & 1/2 guest bath. In the formal dining room, you will find a built in hutch & pantry. The kitchen hosts updated hardware, granite counters, new gas range, & plenty of counter & storage space. Master bedroom downstairs offers a bathroom & laundry room w/linen shelving. Upstairs, the 2nd roomy master bedroom has a large walk in closet & master bath has updated tile floors. Down the hall is another large bedroom with 2 closets, one being a walk in w/built in storage. Additional guest bath upstairs w/step in shower & 2 other guest bedrooms. Sizable backyard has a shed & drive thru RV parking. Some updates include fresh paint, new flooring, some updated windows, & more!