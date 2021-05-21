newsbreak-logo
Bakersfield, CA

Coming soon: Bakersfield events

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 1 day ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Bakersfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kIht_0a7CKYCt00

THE BAKERSFIELD MUSIC AWARDS

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 424 24th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

BAKERSFIELD MUSIC AWARDS,LLC; WILL PRESENT A CULTURALLY DIVERSE MUSIC AWARDS SHOW TO ACKNOWLEDGE AND HONOR LOCAL INDEPENDENT MUSIC ARTISTS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqREP_0a7CKYCt00

INTRO TO DULCE GEL MANICURE

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Ready to learn the process to ensuring a beautiful gel manicure?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hX29_0a7CKYCt00

2021 LGBTQIA Pride Party

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 1200 Truxtun Avenue, #STE 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301

2021 LGBTQIA Pride party for Bakersfield ,CA - Including drag shows, Live Djs, and performances by @Yungpolemaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VO0ll_0a7CKYCt00

Southern Sierra Film Festival

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3801 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

The Southern Sierra Film Festival aims to bring southern Sierra communities together to celebrate the unique natural resources of the place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Ir9_0a7CKYCt00

The block party

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3400 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Event roll in time will be at 4pm Judging begins at 6pm Giveaways begin at 7pm Alcohol must be to a minimum and in cans NO GLASS

Bakersfield, CA
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Today

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bakersfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Maricopa, CA
Maricopa Digest

Live events coming up in Maricopa

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Bakersfield; 2. Boots in the Park w/ Jon Pardi presented by Activated Events; 3. Bakersfield - Certified Food Safety Manager Course and Exam (Kern County); 4. Stockdale West: (Al-Anon Family Groups); 5. Reclaiming Your Identity After Trauma;
Bakersfield, CA

Paul 'Andy Noise' Anderson was a man of many hats

Trying to get a sense of who a person is during his life can be difficult at times. That’s especially true for someone like Paul Anderson, who made an impact large enough for two people. With that in mind, it’s fitting that Anderson, a married father of three boys, was...
Kern County, CA

Water Association of Kern County to host fifth Kern County Water Summit

Virtual. A word we have heard and seen a lot of over the past year. This year, the Water Association of Kern County is using virtual to our advantage and bringing speakers from across the state and nation to your computer screens. At a time where the world is at our fingertips, we are excited to bring top governmental appointees from Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
Bakersfield, CA

Guarantee Shoe Center revs up 29th annual shoe drive for homeless

Guarantee Shoe Center is back at it again. In its 68th year in business, the Bakersfield staple is putting on its 29th Annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive. On Friday, Guarantee Shoe held a news conference at its downtown establishment on 21st Street and Chester Avenue to kick off the two-week drive. The goal is to collect 3,000 pairs of shoes, which will be supplied to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
mountainenterprise.com

Upcoming & Ongoing plus Regular Weekly and Monthly Events

For listing in the newspaper and online, send community events by Thursday at 2 p.m. to Calendar@MountainEnterprise.com or call 661.245.3794. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••. • Local craft and vendors event is Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Midway Market (6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road). Stop by to see what your local vendors...
Bakersfield, CA

Keep Kern Beautiful aims to clean up community

BAKERSFIELD — Keep America Beautiful, a community improvement non-profit organization, has launched its 23rd annual Great American Cleanup, which began in late March and continues through June 20. Keep Kern Beautiful, a local community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliate, joins in on the Great American Cleanup action with the purpose to...
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Today

Wednesday sun alert in Bakersfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bakersfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bakersfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Bakersfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bakersfield: 1. Sales Associate;2. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3920 per week in CA;3. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Remote (LICENSE REQUIRED);4. DO YOU WANT PRE SET APPOINTMENTS FOR LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS?????!!!!!;5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week;6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,397 per week;7. RN Clinical Educator - Labor & Delivery - Bakersfield , CA;8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,778 per week;9. Inbound Sales Representative - Remote;10. Sales Representative - Our Leads Call You;
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Today

Check out these homes on the Bakersfield market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming Westchester bungalow in a lovely neighborhood with mature landscaping and old-timey appeal. This 3 bed/ 1 bath home boast granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, original hardwood floors and Plantation Shutters. New windows help this beauty stay well insulated with low energy bills. It also has a 2 Car detached garage with extra storage, and an indoor laundry room off the kitchen. 