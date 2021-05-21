newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Events on the Nashville calendar

Nashville Times
 1 day ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

4th of July Party at Nashville Underground

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us on Broadway’s Largest Rooftop and Best Views for the fireworks. Tickets are required after 6 pm.

Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for rooftop yoga at Acme Feed & Seed presented by LabCanna.

CALVIN RICHARDSON @ PRIVY 2-DAY WKND

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 1st Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37201

PRIVY 2-DAY lineup is on fire!! Calvin Richardson, Ro James, Kid Capri, and surprise celebrity performances hosted by Marlo Hampton.

FRIDAY JULY 9: TBD

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

SATURDAY JULY 17: CHANCE WILLIE

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Live Theater#Live Performances#Digital Tickets#Broadway#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#Acme Feed Seed#Tn#Celebrity Performances#Live Content#Comedy Show#Live Formats#Stand Up Comedy#Rooftop Yoga#Fireworks#Remote Audiences#Digital Tools#Live Remote Experience#Sat
