Events on the Nashville calendar
(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Nashville area:
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Address: 105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Join us on Broadway’s Largest Rooftop and Best Views for the fireworks. Tickets are required after 6 pm.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Join us for rooftop yoga at Acme Feed & Seed presented by LabCanna.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 100 1st Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37201
PRIVY 2-DAY lineup is on fire!! Calvin Richardson, Ro James, Kid Capri, and surprise celebrity performances hosted by Marlo Hampton.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
