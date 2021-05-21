Events on the Nashville calendar

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

4th of July Party at Nashville Underground Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us on Broadway’s Largest Rooftop and Best Views for the fireworks. Tickets are required after 6 pm.

Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Join us for rooftop yoga at Acme Feed & Seed presented by LabCanna.

CALVIN RICHARDSON @ PRIVY 2-DAY WKND Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 1st Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37201

PRIVY 2-DAY lineup is on fire!! Calvin Richardson, Ro James, Kid Capri, and surprise celebrity performances hosted by Marlo Hampton.

FRIDAY JULY 9: TBD Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

SATURDAY JULY 17: CHANCE WILLIE Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians