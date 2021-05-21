newsbreak-logo
Hello Games surprises No Man's Sky players with a Mass Effect crossover

Surprise! The second season of No Man's Sky Expeditions is underway, and players have been juggling between running the latest mission and putting in time on the Mass Effect remake, which released about the same time. Little did players know there was a huge crossover surprise coming, which players just started discovering today.

