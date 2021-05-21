Pompano Beach calendar: Coming events
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pompano Beach area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
You are invited to the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center galleries by appointment only on Thursday Evening.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
Home page of TURNSTILES-The Ultimate Tribute to the Music on Billy Joel, an other / not classifiable group from Boynton Beach, Florida. One on the finest Billy Joel Tribute shows in the country...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 1315 SW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
Our FL Concealed Carry Licensing Class goes above and beyond what the state of FL requires to receive certification to apply for a CWFL. About this event Our Concealed Carry Licensing Class...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM
Address: 1525 NW 7th St #2839, Pompano Beach, FL
The Zion Church Pompano is entering into Phase 1 of our reentry into our physical sanctuary
Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, C37, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Come out and have some fun. Enjoy the best live reggae and dance hall music. Your $25 admission includes one plate of food and one drink.