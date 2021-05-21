newsbreak-logo
Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach calendar: Coming events

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 1 day ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pompano Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXF7X_0a7CKOcr00

Bailey Contemporary Arts Gallery Visits by Appt. - Thurs. Evening ONLY

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

You are invited to the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center galleries by appointment only on Thursday Evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Usy4T_0a7CKOcr00

Turnstiles

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1103 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL

Home page of TURNSTILES-The Ultimate Tribute to the Music on Billy Joel, an other / not classifiable group from Boynton Beach, Florida. One on the finest Billy Joel Tribute shows in the country...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kakIo_0a7CKOcr00

FL Concealed Carry Licensing Class (CWFL / CCW)

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1315 SW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL

Our FL Concealed Carry Licensing Class goes above and beyond what the state of FL requires to receive certification to apply for a CWFL. About this event Our Concealed Carry Licensing Class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hysX_0a7CKOcr00

Zion Church In Person Worship Experience

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 1525 NW 7th St #2839, Pompano Beach, FL

The Zion Church Pompano is entering into Phase 1 of our reentry into our physical sanctuary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWjMI_0a7CKOcr00

Reggae Wednesdays | ifrolix band

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, C37, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out and have some fun. Enjoy the best live reggae and dance hall music. Your $25 admission includes one plate of food and one drink.

Pompano Beach, FL
With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pompano Beach

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pompano Beach: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Sales Representative $12.50 - $76.00 per hour based sales volume!; 4. Bilingual Insurance Sales Representative; 5. Call Center Representative - Our Leads Call You; 6. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. Delivery Associate - DMI4 Miami, FL (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. Inbound Lead Manager; 10. Luxury Retail Supervisor;
Palm Beach County, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents. To be sure, thousands of people are still streaming into South Florida from the Northeast, Midwest and even ...
Pompano Beach, FL

Madisons’ former owner’s new restaurants

The signs were still up on Monday, but Madisons New York Grille and Bar’s last day was May 13. On Friday, Steve Tsatas sold the restaurant and two acres at 2006 NW Executive Center Circle for $16,250,000 to Gallaghers New York Steakhouse. That owner is expected to totally gut the place to give it a new look. It’s expected to be closed for a year, said Tsatas, who has other plans.
Florida State

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida State

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida State

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Miami, FL

He was commuting to work. Then another car’s flat tire led to his death on Alligator Alley.

A father who was commuting from Sarasota to Miami for a work meeting died when another car blew a tire and crashed into his car. That father, Walter “Tony” Laughlin, of Sarasota, was en route to Miami on Sunday for a work meeting the next morning, his family said. The crash shut down Alligator Alley in both directions near the Broward County rest stop for about six hours.
Florida State
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida State

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach Daily

Check out these homes on the Pompano Beach market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 4 Bedrooms 2 bath Single Family Home with a huge spacious living, dinning and family room. Home also features a Florida room for office, playroom, etc.. New AC. Stainless steal appliances. Close to major highways, shopping malls and schools. Fenced in yard with luscious fruit trees. Garage converted into the 4 bedroom/office. Property is larger than the tax roll.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Indra Ragbir, The Keyes Company at 954-389-3459</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great location! Walk to the beach for some sun and then stroll down Las Olas at night for food and fun! This 1/1 is nicely updated and in a rarely available, well-managed, low fee complex of just 40 units. There is a pool, grilling area, bike storage area, and dock area for resident’s use. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anthony Cervoni Jr., Redfin Corporation at 305-520-7399</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful brand new modern home in Las Olas! This three-story estate features stunning River views, White Thassos marble throughout, an eat-in kitchen, all en-suite bedrooms, walk-in closets and an elevator. Master suite with water views, his & hers closets, dual vanities and steam shower. Perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan, third floor club room, beautiful backyard area and pool. 75' of water frontage with accommodation for up to a 65' boat and quick and easy ocean access. Also, a 6-car garage with lifts (3 bays presently). Located close to fine dining, shopping, and the FTL-Hollywood International airport!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Elmes, Compass Florida, LLC at 954-210-7040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBNYXRyaXguJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFHRkxGTC1GMTAxOTkwMTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Offering the very latest in British West Indies design & construction! Winning collaboration between Tuthill Architecture & Gulf Builders this East facing residence offers custom quality construction plus open, functional floor plan designed for the ultimate SoFlo waterfront lifestyle. Located on one of the most desirable Las Olas Isles (underground utilities & majestic palms). Attention boaters canal 9ft at low tide & 110ft wide ensures great protected dockage upto 80ft. Enjoy amazing great room & open Chef's kitchen-dining-living concept. Separate Club/Game Room, Wine Cellar,1st level Bedroom. Large covered terrace & Summer Kitchen. Ultra-luxurious Master Suite with separate spa style baths & walk-in closets. Plus 3 large Bedroom Suites. Huge balcony. 3rd level Play/Media/Home Office.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie Jones-Bernard, Florida Luxurious Properties at 954-870-4080</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBNYXRyaXguJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFHRkxGTC1GMTAyNDg0MzQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach Daily

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Florida; 2. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 3. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 4. Remote Customer Support Associate; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Relationship Manager; 8. Moving Sales Consultant A+ Rated Carrier (Work From Home);