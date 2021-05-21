Salt Lake City calendar: Events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Salt Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salt Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVuP4_0a7CKDus00

Deadbeats Tour: The Revival

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 12408 W Saltair Dr, Magna, UT 84101

Get ready for The Revival - November 27th at The Great Saltair! Full lineup coming soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYwtI_0a7CKDus00

Neck Deep - All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

AEG Presents: Neck Deep with nothing, nowhere. and Heart Attack Man at The Complex on 11/20! Get tickets now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7BCg_0a7CKDus00

Jake Miller - hi, i missed you tour 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 536 West 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Jake Miller MEET + GREET UPGRADE - Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3BtG_0a7CKDus00

Dance Gavin Dance - Afterburner Tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 536 West 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Dance Gavin Dance at The Union on 9/13/2021 with Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpQAX_0a7CKDus00

Alec Benjamin

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Alec Benjamin with Harry Hudson at The Complex on Sept. 21st, 2021. Get tickets!

ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

COVID-19 vaccine: Salt Lake City sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salt Lake City: 1. 729 N Redwood Rd 801-532-3795; 2. 1269 E 2100 S (801) 486-0695; 3. 1110 S 300 W (801) 401-9563; 4. 2029 E 7000 S (801) 943-0951; 5. 1360 Foothill Dr (801) 581-1700; 6. 1638 S 900 E 801-484-8741; 7. 2040 S 2300 E 801-487-1784; 8. 3865 S 2300 E 801-272-9039; 9. 3555 W 3500 S 801-963-6874; 10. 3270 1300 E (801) 487-5461; 11. 135 E 100 S (801) 428-0399; 12. 3981 Wasatch Blvd 801-272-9494; 13. 4530 Highland Dr 801-278-5388; 14. 1825 W 4700 S 801-964-2626; 15. 1905 S 300 W 801-478-2400; 16. 922 E 2100 S (801) 486-4331; 17. 876 E 800 S (801) 355-5257; 18. 4065 S Redwood Rd (801) 972-4945; 19. 1174 W 600 N (801) 363-1047; 20. 402 6th Ave (801) 355-4617; 21. 828 S 900 W (801) 364-2564; 22. 3470 E 7800 S (801) 943-0177; 23. 455 S 500 E (801) 328-6033; 24. 3215 S Valley St (801) 486-8477; 25. 1320 E 200 S (801) 582-7624; 26. 4515 S 900 E 801-266-1215; 27. 2332 EAST 21ST SOUTH 801-466-9949; 28. 72 S Main St 801-531-0583; 29. 5540 S 900 E 801-262-2981; 30. 909 E 2100 S 801-463-4870; 31. 4040 W 5415 S 801-982-1912; 32. 531 E 400 S 801-478-0703; 33. 350 Hope Ave 801-484-7311; 34. 2705 E Parleys Way 385-313-3942;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Salt Lake City — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Salt Lake City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Customer Service - AM Shifts; 2. Virtual Assistant; 3. Customer Service - Multiple Full Time Openings!; 4. Cashier/Customer Service Part-Time; 5. Office Administrator - Flooring Department (Part-Time); 6. Truck Gate Security Officer | PART TIME; 7. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Save $1.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service Rep & Tech Support ( Fully Remote $15 Per Hour); 4. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 5. Customer Service; 6. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME; 7. Bilingual French/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent; 8. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 9. Customer Service / Retention Professional (Lindon, UT); 10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 23: Rain showers likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Salt Lake City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Mixer Driver - Park City; 3. B2B Sales Consultant - $500/Deal; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 5. Pallet Builder/Repair; 6. Bus driver - Earn $20.50/hour!; 7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo & Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives;
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

ICYMI: 10 stories from the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Here are 10 stories you may have missed over the weekend. As always, click on the headline to read the full story. 1. Bodies of 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake. The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

5 staggering facts about Utah’s hot housing market

It’s an issue that’s worrying a mind-boggling 8 out of 10 Utahns — and one that reaches well beyond Utah to other states in the West. The Deseret News took a deep dive into Utah’s raging hot real estate market and how it fits in to what’s happening in other Western states. With high rankings in numerous national lists analyzing the housing market, the Salt Lake City metro area is a contender for having the No. 1 housing market in the West, competing with other burgeoning areas like Boise, Idaho.