Month Long Drug Investigation Results In Multiple Arrests

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford, Delaware- On 05/18/2021 the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit concluded a month long investigation into the distribution of heroin at The Roadway Inn Motel located in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street. The investigation resulted the seizure of 1394 bags of suspected heroin, Oxycodone Pills, and numerous drug paraphernalia items. The following individuals were charged as a result of this investigation. Edwin W. Scarborough, 55 of Frederica. Mr. Scarborough was charged with Possession With the Intent To Deliver, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Scarborough’s bail was set at $62,000 secured at his presentment. Mr. Scarborough was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution. Mr. Scarborough is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10/01/2021 for a Preliminary Hearing. Kimberly E. Johnson, 22 of Lincoln, was charged with two counts of Possession With the Intent To Deliver, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ms. Johnson was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10/01/2021 for a Preliminary Hearing. Jason A. Caseley, 43 of Greenwood, was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Caseley was issued a criminal summons and released, with an appearance at the Justice of the Peace Court #6 at a date to be determined. Holly M. Cooper, 31 of Milford, was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ms. Cooper, who also had a court capias, was released on a criminal summons and is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 12/12/2021. Lastly, a 27 year old woman from Harrington was taken into custody after it was learned she was wanted by the Harrington Police Department on traffic related charges. She was released on her own recognizance with a hearing date at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 08/03/2021. All presentments in this case were handled through the Justice of the Peace Court #2.

