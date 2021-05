Households in Glenwood, Starbuck and surrounding areas received BeKind May Day bags on their door handles this week which contained marigold seeds and a message of hope and fostering community. Some 155 community volunteers delivered the bags. Dozens more volunteers donated materials and helped create the 7,544 bags. Bags will be available while they last at the Post Office in Glenwood, Villard, Starbuck, Lowry and Farwell for those who did not receive a bag or who have a post office box.