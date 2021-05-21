Coming soon: Birmingham events
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 1612 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Every 1st and 3rd Sunday ! Melanin and Mimosas every 1st and 3rd Sunday is back.....!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 2324 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Come LUAU with us at the Annual Cream of Crop Pop Up Shop. The first pop up shop of the SUMMER.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:45 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 2019 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
The Annual Meeting is our last luncheon of the year where we celebrate all that we accomplished over the 2020-2021 year.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 5363 US-280 b101, Birmingham, AL
May, 21 @ Little Donkey of 280 - 5363 US-280 Ste B101, Hoover, AL 35242 PICADO SALAD W/ CHICKEN 9.99 - Mixed Greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203
Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?