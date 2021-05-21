newsbreak-logo
Birmingham, AL

Coming soon: Birmingham events

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnniv_0a7CK1PP00

Melanin & Mimosa

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1612 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Every 1st and 3rd Sunday ! Melanin and Mimosas every 1st and 3rd Sunday is back.....!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUTK6_0a7CK1PP00

Annual Cream of Crop Pop Up Shop

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2324 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Come LUAU with us at the Annual Cream of Crop Pop Up Shop. The first pop up shop of the SUMMER.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTLWn_0a7CK1PP00

Rotaract Annual Meeting 2021

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2019 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Annual Meeting is our last luncheon of the year where we celebrate all that we accomplished over the 2020-2021 year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZUD1_0a7CK1PP00

Lunch Specials - May, 21 at Little Donkey of 280

Birmingham, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 5363 US-280 b101, Birmingham, AL

May, 21 @ Little Donkey of 280 - 5363 US-280 Ste B101, Hoover, AL 35242 PICADO SALAD W/ CHICKEN 9.99 - Mixed Greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1rBL_0a7CK1PP00

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

Learn More
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

