“The recommendation approved today by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) supporting the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in individuals age 12-15 years of age brings us one critical step closer to our nation’s goal of achieving widespread vaccination among the U.S. population. This recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s action earlier this week to authorize the vaccine for use in this population. We know that adolescents 12 years of age and up are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and can contribute to transmission of COVID-19 to others. Having safe and effective vaccine available to this age group will help them return to normal activities and help protect more people from the spread of COVID-19.