Kansas City, MO

Coming soon: Kansas City events

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 1 day ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgYML_0a7CJXMN00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8MNO_0a7CJXMN00

LIVE AT THE BLACK BOX: Bring Me the Head of Cody Wyoming

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

ONE NIGHT ONLY! BRING ME THE HEAD OF CODY WYOMING. A kind roast and jamboree to honor Cody on the occasion of his 50th brithday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUJt1_0a7CJXMN00

Jungle Boogie with Stevie Cruz

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Launch your weekend on the lifted tack with Stevie Cruz's "Jungle Boogie" dance party in our new tropical courtyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czMqb_0a7CJXMN00

SUNDAY FUNDAY at THE BLACKBOX!

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Yard games, Yard Beers. A big thank you for keeping us going this past year and an opportunity to check out The Black Box!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm0i2_0a7CJXMN00

Rex Hobart & The Misery Boys

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Rex and the Misery Boys tear it up in the alley for a honky-tonkin' good time.

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

