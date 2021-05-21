Events on the Omaha calendar

(OMAHA, NE) Omaha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omaha:

Hockey Dad Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Hockey Dad's April 23 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

David Archuleta Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Singer/songwriter and American Idol star David Archuleta will bring his OK, All Right tour to Slowdown on May 17.

Yves Tumor Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Yves Tumor's April 10 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Minnesota Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Minnesota and the "Break The Mold" tour featuring VCTRE will take over Slowdown on September 29.

Deaf Christian Leaders Conference (formerly Int'l Bible Translators Conf) Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: A conference hotel in Omaha, NE, to be announced at a later time, Omaha, NE 68102

Cancelled: This conference is for Bible translators working around the world specifically to translate the Bible into sign language.