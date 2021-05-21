Opening This Week, Thursday, May 20

The Loft Reopens! It’s been almost 14 months since Tucson’s most beloved movie theater stopped doing indoor screenings, and now they’re back! “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is first on the roster, and tells the story behind the creation of the children’s TV show. It made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and now it gets to make its Tucson premiere here. For now, they’re only doing screenings in the Loft’s main auditorium, seating capacity is reduced, mask-wearing is mandatory and seating must be reserved. And if that’s what it takes to get back into a movie theater, watching the lights dim and holding a popcorn container in your lap, sign us up! The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. GA is $7.50 for matinee and $10 for evening. See loftcinema.org for more details on other showtimes.