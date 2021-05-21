Opening This Week, Thursday, May 20

1. We hit another major milestone on Joseph’s allergy journey this week. (For those that are new, he’s been doing oral immunotherapy for his peanut, cashew, and pistachio allergies for nearly two years. He “graduated” from peanuts back in September.) He completed his final cashew challenge without any problems! We go back in two weeks for him to do pistachio (cashew and pistachio are the same protein so treating cashew has also treated pistachio, but we still do a separate challenge to make sure), and he is now on “maintenance” which means he eats a minimum amount of peanuts and cashews each day to maintain his desensitization. He will have blood work done every 6 months to monitor his allergy levels as it pertains to the individual proteins. This has been a process, but I’m so grateful this treatment has been available to us!