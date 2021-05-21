newsbreak-logo
Opening This Week, Thursday, May 20

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening This Week: "Army of the Dead"

Diseases & Treatmentsbrowneyedbaker.com

Friday Things #421

1. We hit another major milestone on Joseph’s allergy journey this week. (For those that are new, he’s been doing oral immunotherapy for his peanut, cashew, and pistachio allergies for nearly two years. He “graduated” from peanuts back in September.) He completed his final cashew challenge without any problems! We go back in two weeks for him to do pistachio (cashew and pistachio are the same protein so treating cashew has also treated pistachio, but we still do a separate challenge to make sure), and he is now on “maintenance” which means he eats a minimum amount of peanuts and cashews each day to maintain his desensitization. He will have blood work done every 6 months to monitor his allergy levels as it pertains to the individual proteins. This has been a process, but I’m so grateful this treatment has been available to us!
HobbiesPosted by
InspireMore

Trivia Crossing 5-22-21

In this week’s puzzle, we revisit the trivia questions released in our feel-good newsletter, Smile, over the past few months (all the more reason to join!). Instructions: To play, click in any square below and start typing your answers. If you guessed correctly, your answer will show up green — if not, it will be red. Use the backspace key to delete letters; there is also an option to clear the entire puzzle in the bottom right corner. Good luck!
Tucson, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Desert To Dos

The Loft Reopens! It’s been almost 14 months since Tucson’s most beloved movie theater stopped doing indoor screenings, and now they’re back! “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is first on the roster, and tells the story behind the creation of the children’s TV show. It made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and now it gets to make its Tucson premiere here. For now, they’re only doing screenings in the Loft’s main auditorium, seating capacity is reduced, mask-wearing is mandatory and seating must be reserved. And if that’s what it takes to get back into a movie theater, watching the lights dim and holding a popcorn container in your lap, sign us up! The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. GA is $7.50 for matinee and $10 for evening. See loftcinema.org for more details on other showtimes.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Wahlburgers' Star Hospitalized, in Coma

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Henry "Nacho" Laun, who is known for eating large portions and his appearances on Wahlburgers, has been hospitalized after being found unconscious. The publication reported that he is currently in the hospital and that he is fighting for his life. At the moment, it's unclear exactly what led to Laun's medical emergency.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

NCIS Spoilers: The End Is Near For Eleanor Bishop?

NCIS Spoilers – Special Agent Jessica Knight Lost Her Whole Team. NCIS viewers will recall in the most recent episode of NCIS, “Blown Away”, that Jessica was the only agent left alive in her REACT team, save the team leader, NCIS REACT Supervisory Special Agent Tom Dalton (Chris Browning). However, at the end of the episode, even he was gone, arrested by Agent Knight for cheaping out on tactical gear which contained noxious gasses which could poison agents wearing the tactical suits. One agent in particular, who was killed in a blast along with everyone but Jessica, had been investigating.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Ratings for Thursday 13th May 2021

NOTE: We don't yet have the Total Viewer Numbers Available. As soon as we do we'll update the tables. No FINALS are available yet either. Note: We're going to start opening up the ratings posts 30 mins before the ratings are normally released so that those that want to have a chat about the ratings before they are released can do so.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

May Fete set for tonight, Thursday

The first night of the All Schools Day May Fete is scheduled for tonight. The McPherson High School Jazz Band will perform at the Lakeside Park Bandshell at 5:45, with the May Fete scheduled for 7:00. You must have an All Schools Day button for admission. Also tonight at 7:00...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

Skeleton Crew Opens This Thursday, May 13, At HCT

Hickory – It is 2008, the height of the Great Recession and the auto industry is devastated. While CEOs and corporate boards attempt to keep their companies afloat, workers down on the line in Detroit wonder how much longer they’ll be able to put food on the table. That’s the...