Opening This Week: "Army of the Dead"

Movies|Gamespot
Review Roundup For Army Of The Dead
Zack Snyder's Justice League might have only hit streaming in March, but the director's next film is about to arrive. Army of the Dead is Snyder's long-in-development zombie heist movie, and it hits theaters in the US on Friday, May 14, with a Netflix release following on May 21. The...
Movies|Posted byGamesRadar+
Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves gets a Netflix synopsis
Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves has a synopsis on Netflix, revealing a bit more about the movie's plot. "In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe," the synopsis reads. Dieter is played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also directing the movie. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, Noémie Nakai, and Jonathen Cohen.
Movies|fullcirclecinema.com
‘Army of the Dead’ Review: “A Zombified Universe”
In 2004, Zack Snyder made his introduction to the world with a remake of Dawn of the Dead. That movie was an intense horror thriller that would jump-start his career. Fast forward seventeen years, and he has returned to the world of horror with his newest film: Army of the Dead.
Movies|No Film School
Watch a Livestream Sneak Peak of 'Army of the Dead'
Battle some zombies a little early... Army of the Dead releases in limited theaters on May 12 and expands on Netflix on May 21, but if you can't get to a theater and are eager to check out the movie, we have another option for you. This Thursday, May 13,...
Movies|ComicBook
Army Of The Dead Cast Recall "Welcome To The Apocalypse" Moment
It was Zack Snyder's goal to create a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for his Army of the Dead movie and that's exactly what the filmmakers did. Snyder not only delivers the terror of a zombie world to the audience which will soon be watching his latest film but also created a full-blown zombie world for the cast of the film. Each cast member has a different moment from the set of Army of the Dead when they realized how fully immersed into this post-apocalyptic zombie setting they truly were. Omari Hardwick, Matthis Schweighöfer, and Nora Arnezeder recalled their "Welcome to the apocalypse," realizations while talking to ComicBook.com.
Movies|Tri-City Herald
Mr. Movie: Take a gamble on ‘Army of the Dead’
Somewhere in the future a different kind of zombie gets loose in Las Vegas. Instead of blankly staring at slot machines, these zombies shuffle along and are deadly killers. They’ve wiped out so many humans that the place is walled-off and is now called Lost Vegas. At one time, Dave...
TV & Videos|cinelinx.com
Catch the First 15 Minutes of Army of the Dead
If you’re excited for Zack Snyder and Netflix’s Army of the Dead, a livestream being held Thursday will let you watch the film’s first 15 minutes!. Ahead of its theatrical premiere this Friday (and subsequent launch on Netflix next week), fans will have the chance to participate in a livestream event with the director and some cast members. Even better, you’ll be able to “unlock” a chance to enjoy the first 15 minutes of the movie:
Movies|ComicBook
Army Of The Dead Cast Praise Director Zack Snyder
The cast of Army of the Dead has nothing but praise for their director Zack Snyder. The filmmaker who was previously at the helm of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead tapped a diverse roster of actors to play characters equipped with unique skill sets for a mission set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas. While Snyder has a reputation for having a very clear vision for every shot of his films, let alone the over-arching stories of them all, there is much more to him on his films' sets. Army of the Dead stars Omari Hardwck, Matthis Schwieghöfer, and Nora Arnezeder spoke with ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews where each of them shared what it was about Snyder which stood out for them.
Movies|Posted by98.7 WFGR
‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ And ‘Army of the Dead’ Are Your Weekly Double Feature
This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters. The first movie to check out this weekend is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the next chapter in the Saw movie franchise. This movie stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson and follows the two as they try to uncover who this new Jigsaw killer is. And just like the original Saw movies, both Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson get caught up in a morbid game of cat and mouse.
Movies|butwhythopodcast.com
REVIEW: ‘Army of the Dead’ is Just Zombie-Killing Fun
While the conversation around Aliens has been focused on his comic book movies, I remember Snyder for Dawn of the Dead (2003). Not only did the film stand as a critically and fan-loved remake of a classic, but it set the tone for 2000s zombie films and the rules by which they abide. Now, with Army of the Dead, a Netflix Original, Snyder is returning to the undead and is doing it with a neon-filled marketing campaign, a solid line-up of action leads, and a whole lot of blood.
Movies|Posted by102.5 KISS FM
‘Army of the Dead’ First Reviews Call It ‘Gory and Glorious’
Critics are eating up Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “deliriously enjoyable return to zombie mayhem.” The Dave Bautista-led action flick opens in theaters in just a few short days, and then on Netflix a week later. Based on the first reviews, Snyder pulls the best elements from Dawn of the Dead, combining them with a modern zeitgeist to create a movie that has something for everyone.
Movies|thenuherald.com
Army Of The Dead 2: Will You Have A Sequel?
Just like its protagonists, the zombie genre cannot be killed. A sequel to “Army of the Dead” has not yet been confirmed, but two sequels. In Zack Snyder’s new zombie film ” Army of the Dead “, a group of well-trained mercenaries tries to rob a casino in Las Vegas. The problem: the city is full of zombies and will soon be wiped out by the military. An almost impossible task that will claim many victims on both sides – you can find out for yourself who will have the upper hand in the end and whether the zombie problem with the military strike has really been solved from May 21, 2021, on Netflix. If you are wondering whether and how the film will be continued.
TV & Videos|nprillinois.org
Full Disclosure: Army of the Dead
Join the Front Row Network as we give another Full Disclosure, this time on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The horde has taken over sin city in this gory and vibrant zombie-heist flick. Will our heroes succeed in making it past the cold re-animated corpses to get their hands on the cold hard cash lying in a vault in a zombie-conquered gamble palace? Or will our heroes fail and become another soldier in the land of the dead? Give this episode a listen to get our thoughts on Netflix’s latest release.
Movies|Miami Herald
Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’
The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a Las Vegas zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues. Building a wall to contain people, detainment...
Movies|balitangamerica.tv
Dave Bautista on playing the heroic leader in “Army of the Dead”
Fil-Am action star Dave Bautista leads the new Netflix action film, “Army of the Dead.” In this report, Yong Chavez spoke with the WWE star-turned-actor who shared how fellow Filipinos helped him find his calling.