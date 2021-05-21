Opening This Week: "Army of the Dead"

Just like its protagonists, the zombie genre cannot be killed. A sequel to “Army of the Dead” has not yet been confirmed, but two sequels. In Zack Snyder’s new zombie film ” Army of the Dead “, a group of well-trained mercenaries tries to rob a casino in Las Vegas. The problem: the city is full of zombies and will soon be wiped out by the military. An almost impossible task that will claim many victims on both sides – you can find out for yourself who will have the upper hand in the end and whether the zombie problem with the military strike has really been solved from May 21, 2021, on Netflix. If you are wondering whether and how the film will be continued.