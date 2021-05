(KUTV) — Live sports are back! Rubio Rubin is one of the newest additions to Real Salt Lake and joining us to talk about what fans can expect for this upcoming season. In his first season in Major League Soccer, Rubin has scored 3 goals in 3 games played for the club and provided 2 assists. His goal last Saturday came in at #1 on SportsCenter Top-10 Plays after his acrobatic bicycle kick goal at Rio Tinto Stadium. Rubin also got to play in front of his family for the first time at the 2021 home opener, a game in which he scored two goals. Rubin's parents had never seen him play professionally prior to then due to him playing in Europe before the COVID pandemic hindered travel.