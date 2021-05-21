New To Lee County

newsbreak-logo
Lee County, FL

By paulfox
 1 day ago

I've been fly fishing since I was six years old and believe me a lot of water has flowed under that bridge since then. Just moved to Estero and trying to get some insight into the best places to try in the salt as well as freshwater. I don't have a boat (yet) so it's going to have to be places I can get to on foot. I don't expect you to reveal all those honey holes you have but if you point me in the general direction, I would be super grateful. Also, if you are planning a trip out and want some company, I would be honored to join you.

forums.floridasportsman.com
