Pharmaceuticals

Get the Facts on the Vax: Will the COVID-19 vaccine alter my DNA?

WESH
 1 day ago

WESH 2 is focusing on answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We're working with local doctors to get you the information you want to know. True or False: The COVID-19 vaccine doesn't work well if you're overweight or obese. “That's false, because they actually included people who had a...

www.wesh.com
Public HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

Are COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Contagious?

Side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine do not indicate an infection or contagiousness. If you experience side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it does not mean that you have the virus or that you could spread it to others. However, if you experience symptoms for longer than 72 hours...
KidsLebanon-Express

Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine? 7 questions answered by a pediatric infectious disease expert

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 10, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with recommendations endorsing use in this age group after their advisory group meeting on May 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports this decision.
PharmaceuticalsNorth Country Public Radio

Ask an epidemiologist: Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Amy FeiereiselAsk an epidemiologist: Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?. A new North Country study has found that about 1 in 4 adults here are ‘vaccine hesitant’. The reasons for that hesitancy included factors of uncertainty, fear, and concerns about safety. So we went back to one of the...
Pharmaceuticalsktswblog.net

How Do Vaccines Work?

With the COVID-19 vaccine available in Hays county, you may find yourself wondering how vaccines really work. When bacteria or viruses enter your body, they invade, attack and multiply. This is what causes you to get sick. For example when you get sick with COVID-19, your body creates proteins called...
New York City, NYtheknightnews.com

My COVID-19 Perception Survey: Are Students Willing to get Vaccinated?

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans with difficulties in regards to health concerns, social awareness, and normality as we once perceived it to be. At the height of the pandemic, college and university students were not a “call to action,” targeted group, largely due to their youth and inability to be severely impacted by the virus. However, some studies have shown that diverting concerns away from young people could be detrimental to the student’s perception of COVID-19. Interning within the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYCDOHMH) for the Queens Neighborhood Response Team (QNRT), I and two other Queens College (Q.C) interns focused our research findings on how the pandemic and the administration of vaccines has affected student’s mental health, communication, and intentions towards getting vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalsthepress.net

Vaccinations against COVID-19 proven safe

We’re proud of the collaborative work community health organizations have done to protect our community, and we’d love to see more of it. And we’re proud that our readers and thousands of other Delta residents have shown so much enthusiasm and willingness to get this vaccine. As California continues to...
Diseases & Treatmentscannoncourier.com

VUMC: HPV Vaccine For Cancer Prevention

A significant reduction in annual well visits and immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a vaccination gap among U.S. children and adolescents, especially with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for cancer prevention. Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) is partnering with 71 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and...
Public HealthDetroit News

Why even with vaccines, COVID-19 will always be with us

The road to eliminating COVID-19 is long and paved with uncertainty. Many countries are counting on vaccines to build sufficient immunity in their populations so that SARS-CoV-2 isn't able to find susceptible people to infect, causing transmission of the coronavirus to slow and eventually stop. But even with the rollout of highly effective vaccines, immunization coverage may not reach that level -- the so-called herd immunity threshold -- anytime soon. For one thing, it's not known what level of immunity is required. There's also the threat of emerging coronavirus variants that may weaken the effectiveness of immunizations.
Healthstaradvertiser.com

Vaccine can come with side effects, but those fully vaccinated have no regrets

With more than 1.4 million COVID-19 doses administered in the state so far, there are now plenty of Hawaii residents who have experiences to share about their side effects. While no two stories are exactly the same, they are now swapped among friends, family and acquaintances as a shared experience during this global pandemic.