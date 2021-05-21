Get the Facts on the Vax: Will the COVID-19 vaccine alter my DNA?

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans with difficulties in regards to health concerns, social awareness, and normality as we once perceived it to be. At the height of the pandemic, college and university students were not a “call to action,” targeted group, largely due to their youth and inability to be severely impacted by the virus. However, some studies have shown that diverting concerns away from young people could be detrimental to the student’s perception of COVID-19. Interning within the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYCDOHMH) for the Queens Neighborhood Response Team (QNRT), I and two other Queens College (Q.C) interns focused our research findings on how the pandemic and the administration of vaccines has affected student’s mental health, communication, and intentions towards getting vaccinated.