California to drop social distancing requirements on June 15

By Don Thompson, Associated Press
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 1 day ago
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, discusses the coronavirus as Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, listens at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. AP photo by Rich Pedroncelli, File.

California’s top health official said Friday that the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.

