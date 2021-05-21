Events on the Colorado Springs calendar

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:

Feast of St. Arnold IX Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 8 Fourth St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

"Colorado's Family Friendly Beer Festival " showcases the best of Colorado's craft brewers, winemakers, and emerging distilleries.

The Wellbriety All Addictions Recovery Conference : Stronger Together Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The Wellbriety Movement is putting a recovery conference that will feature speakers from AA, Al-Anon, NA, Wellbriety, Codependency, SA, etc.

2021 CO ACC Heart Failure Summit Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

HF Summit 2021 by Colorado Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Fort Carson Army Ten Miler Qualifier Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 6151 Elwell Street, Fort Carson, CO 80913

Run for a spot on the Ten Miler team!

2021 Fort Carson Color Run Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 6151 Elwell Street, Fort Carson, CO 80913

Come get your color on!!! Sign up here for the Fort Carson Color Run!!!