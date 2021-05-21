What’s up Washington: Local events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(WASHINGTON, DC) Live events are coming to Washington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaAr7_0a7CJ6rF00

Lifted Laughs Comedy

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 2622 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Come enjoy hilarious laughs and great vibes at our Lifted Laughs Comedy Show located at Listen Vision Studios with the DMV's Hottest Comics!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iViq2_0a7CJ6rF00

Geek Pride Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now! DC

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: PARTICIPATE FROM HOME, Washington, DC 20001

Geek Pride Day is celebrated each year on May 25! The date was chosen because its the date that the movie Star Wars was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpNGK_0a7CJ6rF00

Copy of THC MUSEUM

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2822 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

We are hosting tours at The History of Cannabis Museum that is located on Georgia Avenue in Washington D.C We will provide refreshments for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1VGM_0a7CJ6rF00

MHA's 2021 Annual Conference: From Resiliency to Recovery

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

MHA’s 2021 Annual Conference will be a hybrid event, consisting of a small in-person gathering and a digital conference experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQDo5_0a7CJ6rF00

Timed Admission

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Reserve your free, timed passes for the DC History Center, located on the second floor of the Carnegie Library building.

