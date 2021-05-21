Atlanta Falcons Trade Candidate Julio Jones Has Plenty Left In The Tank
Trade talk around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is heating up again, with a parting between the franchise and its star pass-catcher potentially on the horizon. The Athletic's Jeff Schultz recently wrote that the Falcons would like to trade Jones and the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers all fit the criteria as possible destinations.www.forbes.com