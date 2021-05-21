newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 1 day ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Oklahoma City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oklahoma City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLxD6_0a7CJ2KL00

Blooming Into Juneteenth with Gapelii Brand

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Gapelii Brand fashion show in Downtown OKC, featuring food, performances, activities and more! Presented in conjunction with Juneteenth!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suvag_0a7CJ2KL00

Free 60-Minute Virtual Online Yoga with Jenn Dodgson -- OK

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Jenn! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCIUH_0a7CJ2KL00

Multi-award-winning composer Kitt Wakeley’s “Symphony of Sinners and Saints

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Producer and composer ​Kitt Wakeley announces the release and performance of his new album ​on Friday, ​May 21, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsA7I_0a7CJ2KL00

Beginning Farmer Market Gardening School: Horticulture Series

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us for our new Market Gardening School where we will have a series of 6 Horticulture workshops that provide classroom and on-farm instruction. These classes will cover: Resource Management...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQqaX_0a7CJ2KL00

OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City, OK

Saturdays from 9am – 1pm North Plaza at Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn The OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park strives to support local food producers and artisans by increasing...

Learn More
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
153
Followers
127
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Gardening#Resource Management#Live Events#Free Events#Local Events#Sun Jun#Juneteenth#Thu May 05#Market Gardening School#Horticulture#Osu Okc Farmers#Love S Travel#Downtown Okc#Venues#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#1pm North Plaza#Reno#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Yoga
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma City

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oklahoma City: 1. 3401 N May Ave Suite B (405) 843-6691; 2. 17850 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 341-1142; 3. 9000 S May Ave (405) 691-1148; 4. 5025 N May Ave (405) 947-6743; 5. 2412 N Classen Blvd (405) 521-0996; 6. 12301 N May Ave (405) 755-2892; 7. 10800 N Rockwell Ave (405) 728-8081; 8. 2323 N Martin Luther King Ave (405) 424-0557; 9. 715 NW 50th St (405) 843-1501; 10. 4500 NW 23rd St (405) 947-5505; 11. 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 752-0511; 12. 8315 N Rockwell Ave (405) 506-6087; 13. 12032 S Western Ave (405) 735-3950; 14. 2903 W Britton Rd (405) 849-4650; 15. 4300 W Memorial Rd (405) 936-5470; 16. 12208 S Western Ave STE. B (405) 735-3135; 17. 3330 NW 56th St #100 (405) 604-6861; 18. 6500 S Western Ave #102 (405) 632-0111; 19. 1421 S Council Rd (405) 440-2095; 20. 9000 NW Psge 405-773-3602; 21. 4101 N May Ave 405-200-0381; 22. 1900 W Memorial Rd 405-748-7109; 23. 5510 SW 5th St 405-943-9810; 24. 2345 N Classen Blvd 405-521-0924; 25. 4500 S Shields Blvd 405-631-3561; 26. 9011 S Pennsylvania Ave 405-692-1882; 27. 7101 W Hefner Rd 405-773-0711; 28. 2835 SW 29th St 405-631-9294; 29. 5120 N May Ave 405-942-2471; 30. 2400 N May Ave 405-943-9361; 31. 7930 Northwest Expy 405-773-5069; 32. 1640 SW 119th St 405-692-3432; 33. 6100 W Reno Ave 405-491-0320; 34. 7800 Northwest Expy 405-773-2625; 35. 100 E Interstate 240 Service Rd 405-631-0746; 36. 2000 W Memorial Rd 405-752-1900; 37. 1500 SW 59th St 405-684-9761; 38. 1801 Belle Isle Blvd 405-841-6502; 39. 11101 N Rockwell Ave 405-773-3555; 40. 911 SW 104th St 405-692-3860; 41. 4900 S Sooner Rd 405-458-6255; 42. 2900 SW 134th St 405-300-6446; 43. 9011 NE 23rd St 405-769-2164; 44. 2217 NW 23rd St 405-521-1431; 45. 4420 S Western Ave 405-632-4497; 46. 13505 S Santa Fe Ave 405-300-6419; 47. 3301 SW 104th St 405-300-6584;
Oklahoma Statekgou.org

Oklahoma Concert Venues Expand Event Capacity

Oklahoma performance venues were among the first businesses to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now over a year later, performance venues are beginning to expand live event capacity as more Oklahomans get vaccinated. Chad Whitehead, talent buyer and operating partner at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, said...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Oklahoma City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oklahoma City: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative (Will Train); 2. Experienced Owner Operator Truck Driver; 3. Appointment Setter; 4. Local Company Driving Van Job; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Experienced SDR w/ Signing Bonus; 7. Cannabis Extraction Company Packaging; 8. Staffing Recruiter; 9. Food Production Packager; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Oklahoma City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 3. Retail Merchandiser; 4. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

OESC hosting career fair to help rebuild Oklahoma's workforce

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on May 17-18. Employers will have the chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities and to help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce. Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Charter school W.K. Jackson Leadership Academy opening in prominent Oklahoma City church

As a longtime Oklahoma City private school closes, a new public charter school will offer free education in its place. W.K. Jackson Leadership Academy is now enrolling pre-K through third grade for its first school year this fall. Authorized under Rose State College, the charter school will operate in an education center attached to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 5700 N Kelley.