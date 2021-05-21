Oklahoma City calendar: What's coming up

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Oklahoma City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oklahoma City:

Blooming Into Juneteenth with Gapelii Brand Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Gapelii Brand fashion show in Downtown OKC, featuring food, performances, activities and more! Presented in conjunction with Juneteenth!

Free 60-Minute Virtual Online Yoga with Jenn Dodgson -- OK Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Jenn! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

Multi-award-winning composer Kitt Wakeley’s “Symphony of Sinners and Saints Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Producer and composer ​Kitt Wakeley announces the release and performance of his new album ​on Friday, ​May 21, 2021

Beginning Farmer Market Gardening School: Horticulture Series Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us for our new Market Gardening School where we will have a series of 6 Horticulture workshops that provide classroom and on-farm instruction. These classes will cover: Resource Management...

OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City, OK

Saturdays from 9am – 1pm North Plaza at Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn The OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park strives to support local food producers and artisans by increasing...