Albuquerque events coming up

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are coming to Albuquerque.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albuquerque:

60-Min Free Intermediate Online Virtual Yoga Lvl 2 3 with Sera — NM Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Civic Plaza Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Sera Underwood! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

OSEES Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Osees return to Sister for another night of boundary blasting psychedelic rock'n'roll.

Demin and Diamonds @ 708 Lounge Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: 708 1st Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Come experience 708 Lounge. A theme night of dancing in the only pop up lounge in Albuquerque.

Bosque Restoration Day Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2315 2nd Street Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Running medicine will facilitate a run around the Bosque at 8 am followed by restoration activities, like digging berms and debris removal.

Lucky Leaf Expo Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 2nd Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Congratulations New Mexico on becoming the 17th US state to end prohibition. Join us February 25-26, 2022 in Albuquerque.