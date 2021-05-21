El Paso calendar: Events coming up

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in El Paso:

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — El Paso El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

The Basics of Intravenous Therapy 0521 El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 6650 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX

Why should I attend an IV therapy course? To get the job you really want, be a better nurse, improve your clinical skills, and to set yourself apart. Description The Principles of IV therapy...

Mystery, Murder & Mayhem: Downtown Ghost Walk El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 510 North Santa Fe Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Are you ready to take a walk on the dark side of El Paso history, on one of our most chilling ghost tour experiences? Join us...

Lincoln Day Dinner El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Henry Trost Court, El Paso, TX 79901

35th annual Lincoln Day Dinner with Guest Speaker LTC Allen B West.

Estela Gonzalez El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1755 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX

Visitation: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home Memorial Service: Friday, May 21, 2021 , at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home To send a flower arrangement or...