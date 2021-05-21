El Paso calendar: Events coming up
(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in El Paso:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 6650 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX
Why should I attend an IV therapy course? To get the job you really want, be a better nurse, improve your clinical skills, and to set yourself apart. Description The Principles of IV therapy...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 510 North Santa Fe Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Are you ready to take a walk on the dark side of El Paso history, on one of our most chilling ghost tour experiences? Join us...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 10 Henry Trost Court, El Paso, TX 79901
35th annual Lincoln Day Dinner with Guest Speaker LTC Allen B West.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 1755 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
Visitation: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home Memorial Service: Friday, May 21, 2021 , at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home To send a flower arrangement or...