El Paso, TX

El Paso calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 1 day ago

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in El Paso:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2MWb_0a7CIytF00

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — El Paso

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQMt5_0a7CIytF00

The Basics of Intravenous Therapy 0521

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 6650 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX

Why should I attend an IV therapy course? To get the job you really want, be a better nurse, improve your clinical skills, and to set yourself apart. Description The Principles of IV therapy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aibzQ_0a7CIytF00

Mystery, Murder & Mayhem: Downtown Ghost Walk

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 510 North Santa Fe Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Are you ready to take a walk on the dark side of El Paso history, on one of our most chilling ghost tour experiences? Join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNyTF_0a7CIytF00

Lincoln Day Dinner

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Henry Trost Court, El Paso, TX 79901

35th annual Lincoln Day Dinner with Guest Speaker LTC Allen B West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZSiD_0a7CIytF00

Estela Gonzalez

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1755 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX

Visitation: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home Memorial Service: Friday, May 21, 2021 , at 12:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home To send a flower arrangement or...

ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

No experience necessary — El Paso companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Broker-No experience needed 2. Customer Service - Multiple SUMMER 2021 Positions Open! 3. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train 4. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring! 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 6. Account Specialist 7. Machine Operators 8. Customer Service - Entry Level / Full Time 9. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 10. CDL-A Truck Driver
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

These El Paso companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in El Paso are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Part Time Consultant - 100% Work Remotely form home; 2. English/Spanish Translator- Remote work in New Mexico; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Broker Sales Representative/ Work From Home Opportunity $100K Annually; 5. Sales Representative - Remote; 6. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 7. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 8. Insurance Representative - Sales - Remote / Office; 9. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 10. Virtual Insurance Sales - Work Remote;
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso as of Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Paso: 1. 201 N Mesa St (915) 533-3709; 2. 5305 Montana Ave (915) 772-2824; 3. 680 E Redd Rd (915) 842-8680; 4. 1780 Lee Trevino Dr (915) 599-9000; 5. 8041 N Mesa St Suite A (915) 585-1458; 6. 801 Sunland Park Dr (915) 255-4744; 7. 1874 Joe Battle Blvd (915) 849-5011; 8. 6101 Gateway Blvd W 915-774-5205; 9. 641 N Resler Dr STE 306-7 915-584-6337; 10. 5200 Montana Ave 915-778-0680; 11. 3100 N Mesa St 915-351-1183; 12. 11320 Montwood Dr 915-855-9772; 13. 5630 N Desert Blvd 915-845-1422; 14. 7022 N Mesa St 915-584-9481; 15. 10765 Kenworthy St 915-821-3031; 16. 2200 N Yarbrough Dr 915-591-8157; 17. 7001 Gateway Blvd W 915-771-0004; 18. 3310 Fort Blvd (915) 564-5451; 19. 8889 Gateway Blvd W BUILDING #A100 915-599-8571; 20. 1329 George Dieter Dr 915-594-3838; 21. 10600 Montana Ave 915-591-4655; 22. 1210 Wedgewood Dr 915-591-9496; 23. 302 S Oregon St 915-532-4344; 24. 800 N Zaragoza Rd 915-860-1670; 25. 1607 N Zaragoza Rd 915-856-0071; 26. 890 N Resler Dr 915-584-1359; 27. 11685 Montwood Dr 915-855-7704; 28. 5900 N Mesa St 915-584-1153; 29. 2879 Montana Ave 915-566-4464; 30. 2800 N Mesa St 915-533-6883; 31. 1831 Lee Trevino Dr 915-594-1129; 32. 1100 Geronimo Dr 915-778-9301; 33. 10780 Kenworthy St 915-821-2698; 34. 8045 N Loop Dr 915-592-5849; 35. 9428 Dyer St 915-751-4415; 36. 8050 N Mesa St 915-585-0491; 37. 12390 Edgemere Blvd 915-849-6849; 38. 4530 Woodrow Bean 915-757-0151; 39. 9441 Alameda Ave 915-860-7171; 40. 1850 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6405; 41. 1551 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6840; 42. 12236 Montana Ave 915-255-4031; 43. 951 N Resler Dr 915-875-0124; 44. 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr 915-849-7796; 45. 7831 Paseo del Norte Ste A 915-259-1945; 46. 5631 Dyer St 915-245-3510; 47. 1110 Sunland Park Dr 915-352-2816;
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in El Paso right now

(EL PASO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the El Paso area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3815 Pershing Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Weather Forecast For El Paso

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in El Paso: Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night;
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Guiding Star El Paso’s “Baby Freebies” distribution returns Thursday

Guiding Star El Paso, their volunteers and donors, will be distributing their “Baby Freebies” once again this Thursday. Volunteers will distribute free diapers, wipes, and other essentials to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers share that all...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon

EL PASO, Texas -- More than fifty people drew messages of love, support and kindness on the sidewalks of a far east El Paso neighborhood Sunday as a way of showing one family they belong in the neighborhood and they’re not alone.  "This graffiti is seen only in ghettos, unless you come from the ghetto The post Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in El Paso

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in El Paso: 1. Insurance Broker-No experience needed; 2. Sales Representative Customer Service; 3. Owner Operators Needed; 4. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 5. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $2,915 per week; 7. CL A Drivers 1 Yr Exp Run Oilfield-$1600-$2400+/WK-No Prev Oilfield Needed; 8. CL A Dedicated Golf Cart/ATV Deliveries; 9. Call Your Own Shot - Virtual, Field Underwriter- 100K; 10. Customer Service / Sales Representative;
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

TRENDING local news happened around El Paso

1. Blood Dripping From Apartment Ceiling Wakes Up West Texas Woman | 2. Blood Drips on Sleeping Woman's Face From Ceiling Caused by Rotting Body on Floor Above | 3. New report from the FBI and DHS says deaths from domestic extremists motivated by race are on the rise
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Rosa’s Cantina fights to get land back from TxDOT

Adolpho Telles and his daughter, Patricia, co-owners of Rosa’s Cantina watering hole on Doniphan, fought to keep the state from taking property they needed for parking but lost in an eminent domain dispute in 2017. Now, they’re fighting to get the property back because the Texas Department of Transportation, or...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Tornillo, TXPosted by
Tornillo Voice

These jobs are hiring in Tornillo — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Tornillo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Consultant - 100% Work Remotely form home; 2. Team Player? Goal Oriented? We Want You!; 3. DO YOU HAVE LIFE LICENSE? WE HAVE A REAL VIRTUAL SALES OPPORTUNITY!; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Merchandising Service Associate; 6. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Sales Representative - Part Time - $1000+ per week; 8. Sales Representative - Full & Part Time Openings, Set Your Own Hours; 9. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay; 10. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district

AUSTIN, Texas - A state historical review panel voted unanimously Saturday to support the designation of south El Paso's Segundo Barrio as a historic district. With the vote by the Texas Historical Commission's State Review Board, the proposal for the historic district can advance to the National Park Service for potential inclusion on the National The post State panel approves designation of Segundo Barrio as historic district appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso’s Saba Investments formalizes investment in Parallel Health

Borderplex technology fund, SABA Investments announced Monday that they had formalized a 100k investment into Parallel Health. Co-Founders Natalise Kalea Robinson, MBA and Nathan Brown, PhD are at the helm of the company and bring with them deep expertise in biotech, microbial systems, and consumer health. “If there is anything...