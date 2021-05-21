newsbreak-logo
Tampa, FL

Tampa calendar: What's coming up

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 1 day ago

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hClUH_0a7CIvF400

Fourth of July Super Yacht Cruise - Tampa

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Celebrate Independence Day in style at a super yacht party in Tampa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mog3_0a7CIvF400

DD Attendee Party Sponsored by WebBuy & Polk Automotive Solutions

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard, ##107, Tampa, FL 33602

Join WebBuy & Polk Automotive Solutions for an attendee party at American Social overlooking Tampa Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCEuR_0a7CIvF400

SUMMER GETAWAY CRUISE

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 651 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Wouldn't you like to take a trip where all you have to do was pack your

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ib8uv_0a7CIvF400

GaYbor @ Tampa Pride Parade

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: Nuccio Pkwy & E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

GaYbor is proud to announce that we will be part of the Annual Tampa Pride Festivities! Come join us on our float as a rider or walker!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7kvJ_0a7CIvF400

VIP: 10th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival: VIP Area

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

10th Annual FORD Intl. Cuban Sandwich Festival Sun, Sept 5th, 2021 in Salon Asturias @ Centro Asturiano - YBORCITY

