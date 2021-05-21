Tampa calendar: What's coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incomparable views, impeccable design and an enviable address highlight this highly desirable, high level home located in thriving downtown Tampa. From sunrise to sunset, enjoy unobstructed views from breathtaking vantage points that are only possible from this 19th-story, Harbour Island address. Recognized as the best place to live in Florida, Harbour Island ranks within the top 15 most desirable neighborhoods nationwide. That means this represents a rare opportunity to call a one-of-a-kind condominium, in a best-of-its-kind community, your home. A penthouse without peer, this light-filled space features an abundance of windows, sliding glass doors and covered terraces offering phenomenal views in all directions of the surroundings below, including the city’s bustling business district, lush, semi-tropical landscape and sparkling waterfront. RH Interior Design teams from New York and Tampa converted the space from bare concrete to its beautiful completion. Exemplary elements include the striking wine cellar wall and glass-walled office area, fireplaces in the family room and master bedroom, oversized closets, a steam shower and free-standing tub for that relaxing soak while soaking in those incredible views. Convenience, privacy and moving seamlessly from your private lobby to the entryway, or exiting the elevator to premium, reserved parking spots, contribute to the qualify of life and comfortable lifestyle afforded by this penthouse, one of only two condominiums occupying the 19th floor. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and laundry facilities, a storage room and bonus space are also included. This immaculate residence is your gateway to the great amenities and world class cultural and sports venues, award-winning dining spots and year round outdoor activities available within downtown Tampa. Run, bike or walk along the scenic, miles-long waterfront bordering Bayshore Boulevard that is acclaimed as the “world’s longest continuous sidewalk.” Catch a major headliner in concert or professional sports event at Amalie Arena, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winners, the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team. Celebrate touring Broadway productions like “Hamilton” or enjoy Florida Orchestra and Opera Tampa performances at the Straz Performing Arts Center. Savor cutting-edge culinary creations from renowned chefs, including James Beard nominee Chef Jeanie Pierola and Michelin Star Chef Joe Isidori, at Sparkman Wharf, an open-air, park-like space boasting street-food stands, full service restaurants, a beer garden, shops and more. Even getting around downtown is carefree. Travel while watching for dolphins by hopping aboard a water taxi, traverse streets on a trolley that connects the city center with Ybor City, once the Cigar Capital of the World, board the Crosstown Ferry for a trip to downtown St. Petersburg where the 2020 World Series contenders, the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, play, rent a bike from stands scattered throughout the city or stroll along the Tampa Riverwalk that connects leading cruise lines serving Western Caribbean ports of call are anchored at one end then continues to wrap around the waterfront to connect with the celebrated food hall at Armature Works at the opposite end<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Silverman, COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP INTER at 813-756-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI3OTY5NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> CALLING ALL INVESTORS !!! Located in Ybor Heights, the main home has two levels and there is a separate mother in law suite in the back of the property. The mother in law suite has a full bathroom, kitchen, bedroom and living area. The downstairs portion of the main home has two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, dining room, living room, and laundry room area with washer/dryer hookup. The upstairs portion of the home has three bedrooms, a full bath and kitchen. Two separate electric meters and two AC units for the main home. Close to Armature Works and the Tampa Riverwalk!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristina Kuba, KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL at 813-865-0700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5NzM1OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Significant price drop. Value is in the land and location. The main house and a duplex are old and have no value. The house and duplex are occupied, but the tenants have nothing to do with the sale. Please do not contact. Proof of funds in order to tour the inside.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Ferrin, FERRIN REALTY INC. at 813-494-5230</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5NDgzNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> The Plaza Harbour Island has over 140 units; some have been joined together larger. This unit is a penthouse, 4000 square feet and was bought during presales. This building is exceptional in many ways – the amenities are super with two lobbies, two conference rooms, business center, two rec rooms, a large gym, massage room and sauna, two outdoor living rooms, tables and chairs for the outdoor gazebo, covered cooking kitchen and a fabulous water edge pool and cabanas with wifi. The management is the best in the area with valet, concierge, guards, maintenance to help residents and it is close to restaurants, hotels, museums, Amalie arena, the Riverwalk and minutes from the airport, beaches and about 1-1/2 hour to Disney. So this makes this penthouse extra special. It is also filled with exquisite upgrades and millwork. Although furnishings are very period traditional; if someone wants a contemporary look it’s simple to change out furniture and to make it happen because it’s all neutral. Views are south Harbour Island; Hillsborough Bay, the Port and river. Garrison Channel in the north and downtown great night views. This 3 bedroom, 4 bath penthouse has an open living dining room and kitchen open to family room. There are 3 garage parking spaces and a storage unit. The master suite fourth bedroom is now a walk in closet with a view. A must see!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Toni Everett, THE TONI EVERETT COMPANY at 813-839-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzIzMjQ4MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>