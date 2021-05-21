Louisville events coming soon

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Louisville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Louisville:

Swap Til You Drop Day Party Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 350 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Let’s get the party started in here. all my thrifters, divas and shopaholics get ready to SWAP TIL YOU DROP!!!

Free Intermediate Online Virtual Yoga Lvl 2 3 with Sera Underwood — KY Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 601 West Jefferson Street, #19, Louisville, KY 40202

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Sera Underwood! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

2021 Whiskey Walking Tours Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Explore Louisville's unique bourbon whiskey history and its influence today through a free "Whiskey Walking Tour" in downtown Louisville, KY

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 West Jefferson Street, #19, Louisville, KY 40202

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Quiet Events US Tour - Louisville, KY Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 611 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!