Columbus, OH

Columbus events coming soon

Columbus News Alert
 1 day ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2RY8_0a7CItTc00

FREE Princess Dance & Drama Class

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:40 PM

Address: 7227 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

Enjoy a Free Princess Dance and Drama Classes ! Meet a REAL princess & dance/sing the evening away! Unique to Paulettes Princess Parties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDt7M_0a7CItTc00

Sudarshan Kriya Practice Group

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM

Connect With Others & Deepen Your Practice\r\n\r\n\r\n Enjoy the company of a positive, spiritual community\r\n Discuss knowledge to enhance your peace of mind\r\n Refresh the techniques from The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yXB9_0a7CItTc00

Char Norman "Listen to the Earth" Open House

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 777 Evening Street, Worthington, OH 43085

The MAC is hosting an open house in the main gallery to celebrate the opening of Char Norman's "Listen to the Earth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPrgb_0a7CItTc00

Worthington Bourbon Tasting! (APRIL)

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 890 HighSt., Suite C, Worthington, OH 43085

Come one come several to the next event in our 2020 whiskey tasting series: the Worthington Bourbon Tasting in April! We'll have a selection of five fantastic bourbons to sample at our Wednesday evening event. One bottle will be, let's say, extra special... Find some new bourbons to love, share, and enjoy!All bourbons will be new and not repeated from any previous tasting this year. Please arrive between 6 and 8pm to finish the tasting by 9pm. Free and plentiful parking available on site at Porc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSjbx_0a7CItTc00

D1 Flag Football

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 8080 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43235

Gym Bad Ass has partnered with Kyle McGough, Former College Strength & Conditioning Coach, to host an all Women's flag football game!

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

